The MoneyShow Toronto Announces 2018 Keynote Speakers

Gene Simmons, Rob Carrick, Gordon Pape, David Rosenberg, and Tom Sosnoff
SARASOTA, Fla., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The MoneyShow Toronto, Canada's premier conference for self-directed education for investors and active traders, announces its full line-up of keynote speakers for the 2018 Conference, held on Friday, September 14, and Saturday, September 15, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
The keynote speaker line-up at The MoneyShow Toronto 2018 will feature top global economists, money managers, and financial commentators. These experts will go beyond the headlines to help attendees acquire a complete macro perspective, so they can invest with confidence, using the information they need to outperform the markets in any environment.
- DAVID ROSENBERG, Chief Economist and Strategist Gluskin Sheff + Associates, Inc.
- GENE SIMMONS, International Rock Legend and Co-Founder, KISS
- GORDON PAPE, Editor, The Income Investor and Internet Wealth Builder
- ROB CARRICK, Personal Finance Columnist The Globe and Mail
- DEBORAH FUHR, Co-Founder, ETFGI
- TOM SOSNOFF, Founder & Co-CEO tastytrade
- JAIME PURVIS, Executive Vice President, Horizons ETFs
Free attendance at The MoneyShow Toronto provides investors and traders with access to 50+ keynote addresses, presentations, and panel discussions from top-tier portfolio managers, economists, educators, and financial columnists. Attendees will learn expert strategy and advice on markets, covering stocks and bonds, ETFs, and funds, trading strategies, and more. 40+ companies, from around the world will be on-site, allowing attendees to test-drive their latest investing products, receive exclusive discounts, and meet personally with their expert advisors and service providers.
For the complete Show schedule, featured speakers, exhibitors, and topics, visit:
WWW.TORONTOMONEYSHOW.COM
About MoneyShow
MoneyShow - Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser is a global network of investment and trading education. The privately held financial media company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, USA. Each year, MoneyShow's roster of live and online events attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors who gather with top market experts in dynamic, face-to-face and online learning forums worldwide.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-moneyshow-toronto-announces-2018-keynote-speakers-300663941.html
SOURCE MoneyShow
Share this article