The MoneyShow Toronto Announces 2018 Keynote Speakers

The keynote speaker line-up at The MoneyShow Toronto 2018 will feature top global economists, money managers, and financial commentators. These experts will go beyond the headlines to help attendees acquire a complete macro perspective, so they can invest with confidence, using the information they need to outperform the markets in any environment.

Free attendance at The MoneyShow Toronto provides investors and traders with access to 50+ keynote addresses, presentations, and panel discussions from top-tier portfolio managers, economists, educators, and financial columnists. Attendees will learn expert strategy and advice on markets, covering stocks and bonds, ETFs, and funds, trading strategies, and more. 40+ companies, from around the world will be on-site, allowing attendees to test-drive their latest investing products, receive exclusive discounts, and meet personally with their expert advisors and service providers.

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow - Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser is a global network of investment and trading education. The privately held financial media company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, USA. Each year, MoneyShow's roster of live and online events attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors who gather with top market experts in dynamic, face-to-face and online learning forums worldwide.

