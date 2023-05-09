The Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center Hosts Multi-Event Weekend Sponsored by Park West Gallery to Support Arts Education and Outreach Programming

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center in Hendersonville, TN, hosted an event-filled weekend for its donors including a cocktail party, black tie gala, live auction, and art exhibit. The MACC kicked off the festivities at the Standard, in the historic Smith House, with the first Shakers & Breakers silent auction. Guests of the pre-gala cocktail party danced and enjoyed a special guest performance by Nashville's own Jonell Mosser.

The evening's charity auction featured work from world-class artists like Michael Godard. The Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville, TN

On Saturday in the Magnolia Cottage, the MACC hosted nearly 300 guests at the highly successful Moonlight & Magnolias Fundraiser Gala and live auction. Guests placed bids on a variety of sought-after items, including vacation packages, spa days, and a wonderful collection of fine art donated by the Park West Foundation. In attendance were Park West Gallery's Founder and CEO, Albert Scaglione, and his wife Mitsie Scaglione, the Executive Director of the Park West Foundation, Diane Pandolfi, and the event's featured artist, Stas Namin. John Block, Executive Vice President of Park West Gallery was the evening's compère. "Park West has worked with the Monthaven for years, and it's because we believe in their mission," said Block. "Their work introduces so many people to the healing power of art, and I'm honored that we can play a small role in helping them grow for the future."

The MACC closed the weekend out with an Artist Talk & Brunch where guests enjoyed an art exhibit and a Q&A session between Namin and MACC Executive Director, Cheryl Strichik. "We are thrilled to introduce the rock 'n roll portraits of Stas Namin to our Tennessee audience," says Strichik. "Stas has truly lived a rock 'n roll life. So, it's no surprise that his beautiful portraits capture the spirit of the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Johnny Cash, and other musicians included in this exhibit."

The vision of the Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center is to be a creative town square that inspires everyone to indulge their imaginations and be their best. Learn more about the Monthaven here: https://monthavenarts.org/

