The Mood Center Selects Vitamin as Public Relations Agency of Record

BALTIMORE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin®, a full-service branding, website design and development, digital marketing, and public relations agency, has been selected by The Mood Center as its agency of record for PR. The Mood Center is a leading mental health practice specializing in innovative neurotherapy treatments for depression and related conditions.

The Mood Center offers advanced, evidence-based treatments, including IV ketamine therapy, SPRAVATO® (esketamine), a Johnson & Johnson treatment, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), designed to support patients experiencing treatment-resistant conditions. These therapies are often used to support individuals dealing with depression, anxiety, PTSD, suicidal ideation, chronic pain, migraines, Lyme disease, and other complex conditions where conventional approaches may not have been effective.

Under the engagement, Vitamin will support The Mood Center's continued growth across its two primary locations in Annapolis and Columbia, Maryland, with a focus on strengthening connections with referring providers and increasing awareness of effective treatment options for people seeking meaningful relief. A central component of the partnership will be education, helping providers better understand emerging therapies while making it easier for individuals to knowledgeably explore new options when traditional approaches have not worked.

"Our focus is really on meeting people where they are and making sure that both providers and patients understand what's possible when it comes to treating depression today," said Brad Masters, COO and CMO of The Mood Center. "Across Annapolis and Columbia, we've built a model around thoughtful, evidence-based care and close collaboration with the provider community. Our partnership with Vitamin helps us share that approach more broadly and connect more people to care that's truly making a difference."

While both locations remain integral to the organization, the Columbia office represents a key opportunity for continued growth as it builds toward full patient capacity and continued expansion.

Vitamin will lead strategic communications efforts, including media relations, thought leadership, and content development, with a focus on elevating The Mood Center's expert positioning across earned media, podcasts, and industry platforms. The work will also include ongoing content strategy and social media support to strengthen engagement with referring providers and ensure consistent visibility among prospective patients.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome The Mood Center into our healthcare and behavioral health work at Vitamin," said Vitamin Partner of Client Success & Operations, Michael Karfakis. "There's a real opportunity to elevate this story, strengthen provider relationships, and help more individuals connect to care that can truly change lives."

SOURCE VITAMIN, INC.