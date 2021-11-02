The Mood Ring - A Cultural Icon Re-emerges As Smart Wearable NFTs

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the summer of 1975 inventor Josh Reynolds and former US Congressman Joseph DioGuardi "shocked the world" with their release of the Mood Stone ring. Now it's about to re-emerge as a "physical" NFT. The asset is the property of NFT Creative Enterprises, LLC financed by former US Congressman, author and human rights activist, Joseph DioGuardi, CPA.

Reynolds was a Wall Street burnout-turned "mindfulness" teacher who reached "fame" appearing on The Merv Griffin Show as a biofeedback stress-management guru. The "mood stone" was developed as a "thermal biosensor" after a year of R&D. Seven distinct "stone" colors were correlated with relative emotions - from fear and anxiety (cold hands) to deep relaxation, bliss and passion (hot hands). The well-recognized oval stone and sterling silver ring went into mass production and the world's 1st smart wearable was born.

Immediately after its release in August 1975 a massive surge of PR swept across the country, and the retail industry went wild. Unfortunately, so did knock-off copycat rings with their imitation mood stones set in cheap base metal rings. The market didn't care – a reported $250m of "mood rings" sold in just 4 months. Celebrity owners of the original reportedly included Barbara Streisand, Cher, Joe Namath, Ali MacGraw, Polly Bergen and Sophia Loren, among others.

Now, nearly half a century later a rare original solid gold Mood Stone ring is about to be auctioned off as a "physical" NFT, allowing the winning bidder to physically own a piece of history and iconic household name and pop culture artifact. Reynolds, the mood ring creator would go on to develop several other household name products including the ThighMaster.

As a physical NFT asset the ring is fully certified for authenticity and provenance via a "smart contract". Known as the Mattereum Passport it uniquely contains warranties and insurance with legal enforceability. This complete certification helps build trust in trade while enhancing the value and marketability of the NFT. The offer also includes a utility bonus replica of the original gold ring with a new, performance enhanced mood stone.

The NFT is scheduled to go up for a week's auction starting Saturday, November 6th on the Venly.io platform. Upon completion of the sale a limited edition of 999 EthereuMood rings will go on sale at a fixed price. Details of all Offers and a link to the Venly market place are on the original mood ring landing page.

As a timely, socially responsible initiative an associated company has launched a GoFundMe crowdfunding page accepting donations to bring mood rings into public school systems. It will be bundled with a validated university developed emotional wellness program that's already in over a dozen schools worldwide. The addition of the mood ring as a biofeedback device can help improve students' visceral learning to better manage their stress, anger, and angst.

SOURCE NFT Creative Enterprises, LLC

Related Links

https://theoriginalmoodring.io

