The Moodsters Launch New Evidence-Based Resilience Workbook for Children--Just In Time, As Kids Head Back to School Amid Uncertainty and Stress

Bounce Forward With The Moodsters: A Guide for Kids on Finding Your Strong, Resilient Self features age-appropriate guidance, engaging characters, and interactive activities that help young children build the resilience skills that enable them to thrive. This research-based workbook will equip grownups to help children identify their own strengths, develop resilience skills, and tap into sources of support that will enable them to bounce forward after a time of isolation, loss, and emotional and mental challenges.

"With the many complex events going on in the world, it is more important than ever that children receive reassurance that all feelings are okay and that they learn the coping skills that will put them on a path to positive mental health," said Denise Daniels, RN, MS, parenting and child development expert and creator of The Moodsters. "That's why I created this workbook. By helping kids develop resilience and understand and manage their emotions, The Moodsters can help children thrive at home, in school, and into their futures."

This workbook is a great resource for families and teachers to utilize at home and in the classroom. It is now available in English on Amazon for $12.99. Also available for download is The Moodsters First Aid for Feelings: A Workbook to Help Kids Cope During the Pandemic, a collaboration with The Yale Child Study Center & Scholastic, and its Companion Guide for Grown-Ups.

For more information about The Moodsters and Denise Daniels, visit: www.TheMoodsters.com.

About The Moodsters:

The Moodsters™ is a first-of-its-kind brand, developed by Denise Daniels, RN, MS. Daniels, the CEO & Founder of JellyJam Entertainment, is a Peabody award-winning broadcast journalist, author, and parenting and child development expert who specializes in the social and emotional development of children. The Moodsters brand was created to provide children with emotional support, hands-on tools—and play!—to improve their mental health outcomes and empower them to reach their full potential.

