Artist Mikael Genberg's 25-year-long dream of placing a red house with white trim on the moon is finally set to become a reality. The Moonhouse will be launched to the moon as part of Japanese company ispace's lunar mission in the winter of 2024.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moonhouse has sparked global intrigue, inviting reflections on survival, development, and humanity's relationship with space and Earth.

Genberg remarks, "Perhaps the first house on the moon can symbolize life's eternal quest to survive and develop, offering a unique perspective on existence and an eye towards the earth."

Artist Mikael Genberg’s 25-year-long dream of placing a red house with white trim on the moon is finally set to become a reality. The Moonhouse will be launched to the moon as part of Japanese company ispace’s lunar mission in the winter of 2024. The Moonhouse Artwork is Becoming a Reality.

A 25-Year Artistic Journey

The Moonhouse concept has already traveled the world through Genberg's artistry, with installations in treetops, underwater, and even in space on the ISS. The upcoming lunar launch marks the pinnacle of his vision, supported by ispace's mission to expand human life into space.

Julien-Alexandre Lamamy, CEO of ispace Europe, states, "The Moonhouse aligns with our vision to extend human life into space and create a sustainable future."

Community Efforts Fuel Success

In the past three years, over 100 individuals from various fields have contributed to making the Moonhouse a reality. With expertise and resources, co-creating an iconic artwork they have propelled it towards its lunar destination.

Genberg adds, "The Moonhouse is a collective symbol of what we can achieve together. First, we put a house on the moon, then we do something difficult."

More information:

Mikael Genberg: [email protected], +46707755393

Hans Elis Johansson, Communications: [email protected], +46705136035

Website: www.themoonhouse.com.

About the Moonhouse Artwork:

The Moon House will be the first site-specific artwork on the Moon created at the moment the House is installed on the Moon. The moon has always stimulated man's imagination with its cold beauty. The knowledge that there is a red house with white trim in the middle of the "magnificent desolation", as one of the first lunar travelers put it, has the potential to change the whole picture. No matter what thoughts and feelings the lunar house generates in each of us, it leaves no one untouched.

About Mikael Genberg

Based in Västerås, Sweden, Genberg explores human perspectives through art, placing red houses in unique locations, with the dream of one day reaching the moon.

About ispace

ispace designs and builds lunar landers and rovers, aiming to extend human life into space. Visit: www.ispace-inc.com.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503122/Kort_pressfilm.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503067/TheMoonhouse_painting.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503066/The_Moonhouse_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Moonhouse