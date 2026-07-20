The More AI Automates Work, the More In-Person Experiences Matter: VIVA Creative Hosts "Human Connection in an AI World" on July 21

Invited guests gather at VIVA Studios in Rockville, Md., for the latest session of The Creative Continuum, the invitation-only series on creativity, connection, and leadership in the age of AI

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVA Creative, an experiential marketing agency and corporate event production company serving the Washington, D.C. region and clients worldwide, will host Human Connection in an AI World, the second session of The Creative Continuum.

The Creative Continuum: A Vital Conversation For Creative Leaders

On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, creative event professionals, marketing leaders, media and entertainment experts, artists, and emerging-technology visionaries will gather at the VIVA Studios Seminar Theater for networking, panel conversations on why live experience is gaining value as AI transforms work, and interactive workshops imagining the future of human connection in a world transformed by AI.

"Experiential marketing has moved to the center of the marketing world. Events are no longer a tactic; they have become the strategic centerpiece of the marketing mix," said Emily Greene, co-founder of VIVA Creative and founder of the series, citing EventTrack 2026, a benchmark study of more than 1,000 Fortune 1000 marketers, which found 84% of consumer marketers increasing event spending in 2026. "We built The Creative Continuum so leaders driving this shift have a place to learn from each other as in-person experiences keep growing in value in the age of AI."

Why Live Experience Is Winning in the Age of AI

We are in a moment when the creative industries are asking what AI means for the future, and The Creative Continuum is helping lead the conversation about human creativity and connection in the AI era. The June 24 opening session drew leaders from B2B and B2C brands, government organizations, nonprofits, and agencies, and the series has quickly become a gathering point for the region's creative economy: the people who build brand experiences for a living.

July 21 speakers include:

Jeff Kaplan , Global Events & Experiential Marketing Executive

, Global Events & Experiential Marketing Executive Jasmine Bulin , Immersive Experience Designer (most recently at Meta)

, Immersive Experience Designer (most recently at Meta) Cliff Chiet , Chief Integrated Marketing Director, iHeartMedia

, Chief Integrated Marketing Director, iHeartMedia Zave Greene and Luke Anderson , Co-Founders, CorridorContext

and , Co-Founders, CorridorContext Joe Talbott, President, Global Content & Creative, VIVA Creative

The conversation will be moderated by Emily Greene, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, VIVA Creative.

The Creative Continuum opened June 24 with Human Creativity in an AI World and continues July 21 with Human Connection in an AI World. Ongoing sessions will convene leaders across marketing, events, and the creative industries.

The next session, in September 2026, will focus on The Human in the Loop. Registration opens in August, and prospective guests may request an invitation through the series site.

Media interested in attending the July 21 session should contact Michelle Yanni at [email protected].

About The Creative Continuum

The Creative Continuum is an ongoing, invitation-only leadership event series founded by VIVA Creative and produced at VIVA Studios in Rockville, Maryland.

About VIVA Creative

VIVA Creative is a full-service experiential marketing agency, corporate event production company, and creative studio headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, serving Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and global clients. Founded in 2001, VIVA is a tech-forward experiential agency that designs and produces corporate events, immersive experiences, brand activations, global campaigns, product launches, and creative content. VIVA fully embraces AI while holding firm that human creativity and connection are its greatest advantage.

Visit www.vivacreative.com.

Media Contact: Emily Greene, VIVA Creative, [email protected], 301-906-0000

SOURCE VIVA Creative