The More than European Food and Drinks, Savoring Stories campaign expands its footprint in the United States as it wraps up its second year with a deeper understanding of European food culture among consumers and professionals

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Union (EU) announces the success of the second year of its flagship campaign in the United States, More than European Food and Drinks, Savoring Stories. This campaign continues to strengthen Americans' understanding of the heritage, quality, and diversity that characterize European food and beverage products, while deepening engagement of consumers, chefs, retailers, and industry professionals.

Building on the success of the first year, the second year saw significant gains in visibility, perception, and reach while offering tastings and stories on EU Food & Beverages at 10 B2B and B2C events across the country. The campaign expanded its digital presence, reinforcing media and influencer partnerships, and supported e-commerce, trade, and retail activations that introduced European products to American consumers.

A Growing Appreciation for European Quality

The results of the campaign´s midline evaluation survey show that the public is increasingly sensitive to the values promoted by the campaign. Beyond recognizing European products for their quality, safety, and authenticity, consumers were very receptive to messages highlighting heritage, regional identities, and traditional know-how. The survey showed that half of respondents now recognize and understand the meaning of EU certification logos such as PDO (Protected Designation of Origin), PGI (Protected Geographical Indication), and the Organic label, while 90% associate EU products with values of quality and authenticity.

Digital Acceleration and Expanding Reach

The second year marked the best digital performance to date, thanks to content highlighting the people, places, and traditions behind European products. Instagram ( @MorethanfoodUS ) and LinkedIn (More than Food US) became spaces for discovery, where audiences were interested not only in recipes and educational posts, but also in the stories of producers and regional craftsmanship. This narrative approach enabled these stories to reach audiences across the country, resulting in measurable gains, including more than 8,000 new followers, engagement rates above 23%, and more than 70 million impressions across all channels.

Trade Professionals Reinforce Trust and Demand

Interviews with American trade professionals revealed that stories about origin, tradition, and craftsmanship increased their interest in European products. Chefs and buyers emphasized that understanding how a product is made, who makes it and why it matters helps them communicate with greater confidence to their customers. This appeal for authenticity reinforced the campaign's focus on producers' stories and educational touchpoints, complemented by concrete market signals such as high inventory levels across all categories, including wine, cheese, and olive oil.

Media Partnerships, Storytelling, and Press Coverage

During its second year, the campaign continued to expand its editorial footprint in the most respected mainstream and trade media outlets. Partnerships with leading food and beverage publications such as Wine Enthusiast, Food & Wine, SevenFifty Daily and Taste helped bring European craftsmanship and traditions into focus through story-driven content. These narratives were further enriched by the campaign's storytellers and ambassadors, including Nicole Muscari (@grapechic) and Adriana Urbina (@adrianaurbinap), who shared their own perspectives and creative interpretations of European products, adding a human voice to the campaign across media and digital platforms.

A Strong US Presence Through Events and Activations

The campaign's presence at major US food festivals allowed visitors to discover European stories in a tangible way. Beyond tastings, participants were able to learn about traditions passed down from generation to generation and the significance of protected designations. These moments of sharing transformed the products from simple samples into cultural encounters, sparking keen interest among thousands of visitors.

For professionals, dedicated B2B events and masterclasses placed storytelling and education at the center of the experience. Experts guided participants through the history, regions, and production methods of each product, promoting a deeper understanding and stronger professional appreciation of European food culture. More than 240 industry professionals participated in these masterclasses and sessions led by experts.

Retail and E-Commerce Partnerships Drive Discovery

Retail and e-commerce partners played a key role in bringing European stories directly into American homes. Box inserts, in-store tastings, and promotional materials allowed shoppers to discover not only new products, but also the stories behind them. Many consumers engaged with the educational elements provided, reinforcing the campaign's mission to highlight the cultural richness of European food and drink traditions. These initiatives generated tangible results, including 60,000 box inserts, 7,000 shopper interactions and 24% sales uplift across participating specialty stores.

The EU "More than Europe Food and Drinks, Savoring Stories" campaign continues

With strong results across the board, More than European Food and Drinks, Savoring Stories has built a solid foundation for long-term impact. As the campaign enters its third year in 2026, new creative territories, expanded partnerships and enhanced educational efforts will further deepen the connection between the American public and the richness of European food culture.

What's next? More EU culinary and wine connections engaging US consumers and trade

The EU will further connect with consumers across the US through a series of B2C events this year. On the agenda: tastings, pairings, educational sessions, and immersive dining experiences. At the same time, the EU will engage with B2B audiences through dedicated professional events and masterclasses designed for the trade audience.

Our 2026 upcoming events include:

Star Chefs Industry Lunch – February 5, 2026 - Nashville, TN & February 24, 2026 - Houston, TX

– February 5, 2026 - Nashville, TN & February 24, 2026 - Houston, TX Charleston Wine + Food Festival – March 4-8, 2026, Charleston, SC

– March 4-8, 2026, Charleston, SC Pebble Beach Food and Wine Festival – April 9-12, 2026, Pebble Beach, CA

– April 9-12, 2026, Pebble Beach, CA Vinexpo Miami – April 29-30, 2026, Miami, FL

– April 29-30, 2026, Miami, FL National Restaurant Association Show – May 16-19, 2026, Chicago, IL

– May 16-19, 2026, Chicago, IL Bar Convent – June 9-10, 2026, New York, NY

About the More than European Food and Drinks, Savoring Stories campaign

The "More than European Food and Drinks, Savoring Stories" campaign aims to inform the US audience about key characteristics of European Union (EU) Food and Beverage products - safety, quality, authenticity, and sustainability, with a focus on Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) and organic produce.

The idea is to encourage imports, consumption, and use of authentic EU agricultural food and beverage products in the US. The campaign is financed by the European Union and focuses on engaging the target audience in key strategic locations in the Northeast, Colorado, California, Florida, Washington, Texas, and Illinois.

The campaign is promoting all EU agricultural food and beverage products with a particular focus on quality cheeses, meat products, olive oil, fruits and vegetables, chocolates and confectioneries, pastas, bakery products and wines, spirits, and beers.

