The More The Merrier: New Survey from Dating App, 3Fun, Reveals Which Zodiac Sign Is Most Open To a Threesome
Nearly a million users surveyed show which star signs are most inclined to engage in a threesome, and the surprising star sign at the bottom of the results
Sep 24, 2020, 11:06 ET
LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by 3Fun, the dating app for swinging singles, reveals which zodiac sign is the most inclined to prefer a threesome.
The survey looked at approximately one million of the app's users to identify which zodiac signs prefer non-monogamy among single men, single women, and couples.
"We know that relationship compatibility is everything for our users," explains 3Fun spokesperson, Jennifer White. "When assessing potential partners and understanding what kind of relationships a person might seek out, there's a lot that goes into those decisions. We were curious to dig into our own user's data to see what role a person's star sign might have on their relationship preferences, especially regarding threesomes. We couldn't believe what we uncovered."
Below are the top three zodiac signs preferring threesomes for single males and females on 3Fun:
|
Single male
|
Single female
|
Star signs
|
Ratio
|
Number
|
Star signs
|
Ratio
|
Number
|
Capricorn
|
11.73%
|
55970
|
Capricorn
|
11.52%
|
11079
|
Leo
|
9.17%
|
43744
|
Leo
|
10.08%
|
9688
|
Gemini
|
9.04%
|
43122
|
Gemini
|
9.77%
|
9397
"We were shocked to see that for both single males and females that the results were the exact same with Capricorn snagging the top spot, followed by Leo and Gemini."
Among couples, the results were slightly different with Cancer sliding into third, and Capricorn falling off completely.
These are the top three zodiac signs preferring threesomes for couples on 3Fun:
|
Couples
|
Star signs
|
Ratio
|
Number
|
Leo
|
10.29%
|
38380
|
Gemini
|
9.24%
|
34487
|
Cancer
|
9.04%
|
33727
White shared that results on the other end of the survey results were just as revealing, "Not only was the congruence among men and women for the top three signs, but among all three groups surveyed, the bottom three signs matched up completely."
|
Couples
|
Single male
|
Single female
|
Star signs
|
Ratio
|
Number
|
Star signs
|
Ratio
|
Number
|
Star signs
|
Ratio
|
Number
|
Leo
|
10.29%
|
38380
|
Capricorn
|
11.73%
|
55970
|
Capricorn
|
11.52%
|
11079
|
Gemini
|
9.24%
|
34487
|
Leo
|
9.17%
|
43744
|
Leo
|
10.08%
|
9688
|
Cancer
|
9.04%
|
33727
|
Gemini
|
9.04%
|
43122
|
Gemini
|
9.77%
|
9397
|
Taurus
|
8.91%
|
33232
|
Pisces
|
8.82%
|
42061
|
Cancer
|
9.29%
|
8929
|
Pisces
|
8.52%
|
31795
|
Taurus
|
8.80%
|
41959
|
Taurus
|
8.92%
|
8577
|
Aquarius
|
8.41%
|
31358
|
Aries
|
8.60%
|
41036
|
Aries
|
8.13%
|
7814
|
Virgo
|
8.38%
|
31270
|
Cancer
|
8.30%
|
39607
|
Pisces
|
8.06%
|
7751
|
Aries
|
8.31%
|
31011
|
Aquarius
|
8.26%
|
39398
|
Virgo
|
7.94%
|
7635
|
Capricorn
|
7.99%
|
29797
|
Virgo
|
7.64%
|
36435
|
Aquarius
|
7.37%
|
7090
|
Libra
|
7.36%
|
27448
|
Libra
|
6.91%
|
32977
|
Libra
|
6.75%
|
6486
|
Scorpio
|
7.02%
|
26190
|
Scorpio
|
6.52%
|
31096
|
Scorpio
|
6.22%
|
5985
|
Sagittarius
|
6.53%
|
24379
|
Sagittarius
|
6.20%
|
29561
|
Sagittarius
|
5.95%
|
5726
On the significance of these signs, White says, "We asked ourselves, 'What is it about these particular signs? Is there anything, astrologically speaking, that could help us make sense of these results?'"
3Fun is available now on iOS and Android.
With more than 4 million registered members and 100,000 monthly downloads, 3Fun is the fastest growing dating app of its kind on the market. 3Fun is the best dating app for men and women to find empowerment, to feel sexy, and embrace a lifestyle of sex positivity. Join now to connect with local open-minded singles and couples looking for authentic threesome relationships.
For more information, visit:
Official Site: https://www.go3fun.co/
App Store:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1164067996?mt=8
Google Play Store:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.threesome.swingers.app.threefun
Media contact:
Jennifer White
97010210063
[email protected]
SOURCE 3Fun