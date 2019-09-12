The Moresby Group is named to the 2019 Startup 50 ranking of Canada's Top New Growth Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Business and Maclean's today ranked The Moresby Group No. 37 on the 2019 Startup 50 ranking of Canada's Top New Growth Companies.

Serving as a companion list to the longstanding Growth 500 ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies and produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Startup 50 ranks younger companies on two-year revenue growth.

"The 2019 Startup 50 winners suggest the future of Canadian entrepreneurship is extremely bright. They have brought new offerings to market, created indelible brands and disrupted established business models—all in an extremely short period of time," says Beth Fraser, Startup 50 and Growth 500 program manager. "Any aspiring entrepreneur should look to their stories for inspiration."

"Being named to the Startup 50 is a true honour, and is a direct result of the unwavering commitment of our unrivaled team," says Mitch Cohen, The Moresby Group's CEO. "We still have a long way to go on our journey, but we are making great progress and having a ton of fun along the way."

About the Startup 50

Ranking Canada's Top New Growth Companies by two-year revenue growth, the Startup 50 profiles the fastest-growing startups in the country. It is a companion list to the Growth 500 ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies, which has, for over 30 years, been Canada's most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Both the Startup 50 and Growth 500 are published in a special issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean's magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com. For more information on the ranking visit Growth500.ca or CanadianBusiness.com.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

About The Moresby Group

The Moresby Group was founded with a single mission: To build the best Supply Chain team on earth, and to deploy that team to help clients create value when failure is not an option. We're well on our way to achieving that goal. Since our inception in 2016, we have built an enviable team of Supply Chain professionals with diverse backgrounds, and have been entrusted by clients worldwide. We execute with speed and precision, and we deliver results.

