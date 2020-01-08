The Morning Hustle, Cited as THE Breakout Mainstream Urban Radio Show for 2020, Went Live - January 6, 2020

THE SHOW The Morning Hustle brings a cast consisting of fresh and outspoken talent, with a unique appeal derived from their diversity of experiences and backgrounds. This blend is accented by the insights and commentary of contributing experts who are culture-connected and culture-adjacent personalities. Interactive content and a multimedia focus carry the show's interaction past 10am with a strong social presence and shareable content, bringing listeners back on a daily basis.

The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, "On-Air" Jordan, Lore'l and Billy Sorrells, providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connect with the lifestyle of the audience.

HeadKrack is a Hip Hop authority who stays up-to-date on all the latest in music, movies, artists and entertainment. Already a recongnized expert on pop culture and current events, he brings a straight-talking and funny outlook that has made him a listener favorite.

Angie Ange keeps her finger on the pulse of what's happening in the community and uses her platform to educate and entertain listeners. Not new to the airwaves, her road to radio began at a very early age.

"On-Air" Jordan's improvisational skills and comedic timing make his celebrity and listener interaction the most compelling radio to wake up to, from his morning anthem "The Head Wrap Song" to his popular game "Gimme Five."

Lore'l speaks truth to power and keeps the masses informed on the latest juicy celeb gossip. First gaining fame after launching a rap career at only 16 years old, her signature voice, laugh and no-filter delivery keep listeners wanting more!

Billy Sorrells and his side-splitting insights and observations on real life topics keep audiences listening, laughing and sometimes debating! He's made his name as a performer, host and radio personality who's not shy about bringing sexy back to comedy.

The Morning Hustle is syndicated nationally with markets including Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Detroit, Cleveland and St. Louis.

About REACH Media, Inc.

REACH Media, Inc. is the leading cross-platform media company with networks and syndicated talent REACHing a predominately adult African-American audience of over 20 million on a monthly basis through broadcasts, digital media, events and initiatives. The company syndicates highly popular radio shows including The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, The Russ Parr Morning Show,

The Morning Hustle, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, The D. L. Hughley Show, The Willie Moore Jr. Show, The Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy and the new program Love and R&B Hosted By Al B. Sure!, REACHing 1-in-2 African American adults weekly. REACH Media, Inc. provides a strong digital presence through BlackAmericaWeb.com, websites for the syndicated talent, online streaming and mobile apps. Integrated marketing opportunities related to family, education, health and inspirational initiatives are accented by the company's commitment to the community. REACH Media Inc., founded in 2003 by broadcasting legend Tom Joyner and CEO David Kantor, is an Urban One company.

