The Mortgage Bankers Association Appoints Patty Arvielo to Its Affordable Homeownership Advisory Council

The MBA's initiative is designed to help establish steady and more affordable housing assistance in both the policy and business arenas. The purpose of the council will be to promote more sustainable, affordable homes for underserved individuals and communities, specifically to minorities and low-to-moderate-income American's.

"I consider it a tremendous honor to be involved in the Mortgage Bankers Association's Affordable Homeownership Advisory Council," said Arvielo. "I'm passionate about working together to develop solutions for those in need of affordable housing solutions and to be able to make the dream of homeownership a reality for everyone."

Arvielo's role will be to provide guidance relevant to the MBA's goals and to maximize its resources. She will also help the MBA implement new business approaches, public policy and strategic partnerships. The council consists of delegates from MBA member companies who reflect a cross-section of business models, company sizes and ownership structures.

Arvielo brings 38 years of mortgage experience to the council, including managing operations and sales for New American Funding. She has developed various consumer-based initiatives, including the Latino Focus Committee and New American Dream, which are programs designed to address the housing challenges facing Latino and African-American communities.

Additionally, this year Patty Arvielo has received notable accolades, including being named one of the Most Influential Lenders by the Los Angeles Business Journal and a Woman of Distinction by Mortgage Professional America.

