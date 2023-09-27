The MORTUARY's BLOOD WEDDING CONTEST

Eerie Ventures dba. The MORTUARY

27 Sep, 2023, 09:55 ET

A Haunted House… in a Real Haunted House

'Til Death Do Us Part
The Mortuary Haunted Mansion Invites You to
a Grand Feast & Dark Celebration.

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Infamous Mortuary Haunted Mansion in New Orleans' Cities of the Dead is recognized globally as one of the top haunted attractions in the world! The haunt is set within the walls of a three-story Victorian mansion circa 1872. It operated as a real funeral home for almost 100 years. "It's not your typical haunted attraction," commented Jeff Borne, Owner. Paranormal Investigators from around the world have verified that the mansion is actually haunted. When you add that to the high-end special effects, animatronics, theatrical sets and professional actors, our visitors get a world-class, haunted thrill ride ranked as one of the best in the country.

A glimpse into The Mortuary's Blood Wedding. A Warning: Not for the faint of heart...
In the heart of New Orleans' Cities of the Dead lies The Mortuary... where if you're not screaming, you're already dead! A foreboding rush of impending doom immediately comes to mind as you approach this ancient Palace of the Dead!
This Halloween, your presence is requested for YOUR Blood Wedding at The Mortuary Haunted Mansion… We Insist!  This year, The Mortuary's theme is "Blood Wedding" where the mansion will host a unique setting where visitors/victims will be the guests for a scream filled vampire wedding. In addition, the public is invited to enter to win their own private "Blood Wedding Ceremony" at The Mortuary. "Master of Ceremonies" or Minister will be provided. Real wedding optional. Vampire Makeup & Costumes provided by The Mortuary for the winning couple complete with wedding photos. No purchase necessary.

The winning couple will be chosen on Oct 9th, 2023. Their private ceremony, along with 20 of their guests, will be held on the iconic date of Friday the 13th of October this Halloween season. You can get all of the details and enter to win at www.themortuary.net. Entry's into the contest will be asked to Direct Message a short 1 minute or less video to The Mortuary's Facebook or Instagram page to upload it, telling us why they want to win and why we should choose them. The more captivating and original the video, the more likely they could be a finalist!

The Mortuary hosts private catered events such as tours, parties, and onsite movie filming/wraps.

Visit www.themortuary.net for more information on the contest, dates, times and tickets.

Contact/Interviews:
Ben Hulin 985-502-5874 / [email protected]
Direct 504-483-2350 /  [email protected]

THE MORTUARY 4800 Canal Street New Orleans, LA 70119
OFFICE: Eerie Ventures LLC 150 New Camellia Blvd. Covington, LA 70433

SOURCE Eerie Ventures dba. The MORTUARY

