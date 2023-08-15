The Mosaic Company Unveils Mosaic Biosciences™ to Expand Offerings in Plant Health

News provided by

The Mosaic Company

15 Aug, 2023, 07:15 ET

Crop Nutrition Leader Adds Portfolio of Biological Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today the formation of the Mosaic Biosciences™ platform, a global initiative to bring the latest science and innovation to the agriculture market. The technologies from Mosaic Biosciences enhance crop health and support the natural biology in plants and soil, ultimately maximizing the yield potential of every field. 

Analysts suggest the market for agricultural biologicals could reach nearly $30 billion by 2029, and Mosaic continues to invest in biological technologies to bring best-in-class technology to growers. An established leader in crop nutrition, Mosaic's growing portfolio of proven biological products complements and enhances the performance of traditional crop nutrients.

"Mosaic Biosciences is a natural extension of our strong crop nutrition portfolio," said Floris Bielders, Vice President, Strategy and New Business Platforms at The Mosaic Company. "Rooted in science and proven in the field, our portfolio of biological technologies supports the existing biology in plants and soil to deliver healthier, stronger crops."

The Mosaic Biosciences portfolio includes biological fertilizer complements, PowerCoat® and BioPath®, which improve nutrient use efficiency and enhance plant growth and vigor. Additional products help mitigate abiotic stress from drought, heat and salinity. With a global team of scientists, Mosaic Biosciences is building a pipeline of new biologic products to drive improvements in plant health, stress management, nutrient uptake, and crop yield.

"Our portfolio of nutrient use enhancement technologies is just the start for Mosaic Biosciences," said Bielders. "In the coming months and years, we expect to bring additional biological products to the market – all of which will be backed by science and in-field experience. Biologicals are crucial in the evolution of crop nutrition and will elevate the potential in every field."

To learn more about Mosaic Biosciences, visit www.biologicalswork.com.

ABOUT THE MOSAIC COMPANY

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Media:
Natali Archibee
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4208
[email protected]

Investors:
Paul Massoud
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4260
[email protected]

SOURCE The Mosaic Company

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.