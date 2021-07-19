The Moseley Group Welcomes New Director Of Brand Donald W. King

"The depth and breadth of Don's experience and leadership is remarkable," said Moseley Group Managing Partner Harry Milloff. "His 25-years of experience as a creative director has consistently brought innovative thinking to brands and the multiple design touchpoints that bring new brands to life. His background in theater and event planning (corporate, government, education, consumer) will help activate and differentiate our client environments and experiences in novel and exciting ways."

Food and beverage are part of the fabric of his career. Starting at his mother's restaurant, "Miss Fannie's Soul Food Kitchen"; and over the years through the development of new restaurant concepts, including the Xxodus Café, featuring dynamic cultural cuisine experiences, festivals, and events with national performing artists, as well as brand development for both consumer goods, retailers, and restaurants.

King has a strong national and international network of experiences and relationships. He currently serves on the advisory board for the National Leadership Network. This experience and his transformative vision and accomplishments will enrich and strengthen the Moseley Group's significant branding and design capabilities and further grow its deep talent bench.

"He's a natural fit with the Moseley team," said Milloff, "where analysis and creativity often lead to unexpected solutions that have important impacts on the marketplace. Like everyone on our team, Don's passion is for the best answer – for each and every client."

About The Moseley Group

The Moseley Group is a global practice comprised of a small, brilliant team of experts. We work alongside the world's leading and emerging food and beverage companies, explore opportunities, manage and sustain growth, and maximize profitability through the delivery of compelling consumer engagements.

