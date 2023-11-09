The Moskowitz Law Firm Selected as Sole Firm to Represent the US in Prestigious Global Legal Guide

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moskowitz Law Firm is honored to be selected as a Contributing Firm to the Chambers' Collective Redress & Class Actions Global Practice Guide . The Guide covers 19 different jurisdictions across the globe and the Moskowitz Law Firm was selected as the sole Law Firm to represent the United States. Collective redress is the legal term the European Union utilizes, similar to class actions.

Adam Moskowitz said, "We are humbled at this honor and will gladly continue our pursuit of Class Action litigation." Post this Adam Moskowitz, Howard Bushman, Joseph Kaye

The Global Guide provides invaluable information and updates regarding Class Actions and Collective Redress updates. Chambers USA is the world's leading legal data and analytics provider, highlighting the top lawyers and law firms across the USA for over two decades, so that buyers of legal services are equipped to make the best choice for when it matters.

Adam Moskowitz, Managing Partner at The Moskowitz Law Firm contributed his extensive class action academic and practical expertise, along with Firm Partners Howard Bushman and Joseph Kaye. Their commentary on Policy Development of Collective Redress/Class Action Mechanisms provides substantive updates on cutting edge legal issues, such as their recent state and federal class action trials, and their development of "issue" certification.

Adam Moskowitz remarked, "We are extremely humbled at this great honor and will gladly continue our pursuit of Class Action litigation."

The Moskowitz Law Firm

The Moskowitz Law Firm is one of America's pre-eminent class action law firms. The firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for the classes they have represented in some of the biggest class actions in recent memory, including representing victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Florida which resulted in a settlement of over $1.3 billion. In addition, The Moskowitz Law Firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars litigating class actions related to universal life insurance, force placed insurance by mortgage companies, and large Ponzi schemes. Currently, The Moskowitz Law Firm is leading the charge in three major cryptocurrency class actions regarding the sale of unregistered securities by the FTX, Voyager, and Binance crypto exchanges. The firm and its attorneys consistently rank among the most highly regarded litigation attorneys locally and nationally – according to clients, judges and opponents – for effectiveness in and out of the courtroom.

SOURCE The Moskowitz Law Firm