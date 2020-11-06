SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Small is the new big as Americas Cardroom takes the wraps off the latest installment of their Mini Online Super Series (MOSS). The $2.5 million guaranteed series with small buy-ins runs November 22nd through December 6th.



"Start small, then finish rich. That's what the MOSS is all about," stated Michael Harris, spokesperson for Americas Cardroom. "If you've got a small bankroll but a huge appetite for big tournament action, this is the series you definitely want to play in."



The MOSS Returns to Americas Cardroom on November 22nd with the Power to Start Small and Finish Rich The MOSS Returns to Americas Cardroom on November 22nd with the Power to Start Small and Finish Rich

Sometimes a standalone series, often times part of the larger OSS Cub3d, the MOSS is always a player-favorite. It offers players big tournament action for pocket change.

The series kicks off at 5pm ET on Sunday, November 22nd and runs until Sunday, December 6th. The series includes over 150 events, with over $2.5 million in guaranteed prize money.



There are two Main Events on the docket, Sunday, November 29th and Sunday, December 6th. Both start at 3pm ET and feature $250,000 in guaranteed prize money and $55 buy-ins.



New to the mix this year are $25,000 GTD Fight Club PKO events. Each multi-flight event features a buy-in of $9, which consists of $6 for the bounty and $3 for the prize pool. Day 1 flights run multiple times a day, with Day 2 commencing on Saturday and the final table on Sunday at 2pm ET.



For more info, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.



About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Contact:

Katherine Morera

1-877-314-4195

[email protected]

SOURCE Americas Cardroom