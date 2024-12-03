The Most and Least Affordable Ski Towns, According to Upgraded Points Study

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the slopes calling and ski season just around the bend, the latest study by Upgraded Points ranks the most and least affordable U.S. ski towns, analyzing costs such as lift tickets, vacation rentals, flights, and rental cars.

The Most Affordable Ski Towns in America The Least Affordable Ski Towns in America

"Skiing is one of the more fun and exciting ways to embrace winter, but the costs can quickly add up, especially during peak season," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "We hope our study can inform travelers about which ski towns offer the best bang for your buck so they can enjoy their favorite slopes without the financial stress."

Study Methodology

The study compiled a list of 50 popular ski destinations and analyzed each based on 7 cost-related factors relevant to ski tourists. Each town was assigned a score of 0 to 5 per factor, weighted by their impact on trip costs. These scores were totaled to create a final affordability score out of 50, with higher scores indicating greater affordability. Factors included daily lift ticket prices, average Airbnb nightly prices for both peak seasons and year-round, flight costs and car rentals, and more.

The Most Affordable Ski Towns

Montana visitors can expect a downhill run for costs – 3 ski towns in the Big Sky Country rank in the overall top 10 for most affordable ski towns:

Missoula, Montana Bellingham, Washington Logan, Utah Spearfish, South Dakota Bozeman, Montana Palmerton, Pennsylvania

The Most Expensive Ski Towns:

Travelers can expect steep prices when visiting California and Colorado – 3 California and 4 Colorado ski towns make up the top 10 least affordable ski towns.

Park City, Utah Truckee, California Mammoth Lakes, California Beaver Creek, Colorado South Lake Tahoe, California Aspen, Colorado

To see the full ranking of all 50 ski destinations and a breakdown of where rental prices spike during peak season, please visit the complete study online.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Miller, Founder

1-214-646-8866

[email protected]

SOURCE Upgraded Points LLC