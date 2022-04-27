The Most Anticipated Play & Earn Game in History Launches with Bezoge Earth Revealing 'The Legends of Bezogia' Full Theatrical Trailer

MIAMI, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bezoge Earth, the creators of "The Legends of Bezogia" have just released the full theatrical trailer for their upcoming crypto-based MMORPG game where players from all around the world can come together and experience the wild and wonderful world of Bezogia.

The thrilling reveal in less than one day has already captivated nearly one million views on YouTube alone as global fans highly anticipat the launch of the biggest Play & Earn game in history.

"The Legends of Bezogia" is a land where everything always goes up in an open-world MMORPG metaverse game. It is here players can summon their own unique Bezogi NFT characters from a selection of eight different breeds by summoning in-game. Each unique to their own playstyles and lore, Bezogi pillage, mint, summon and explore the epic lands of Bezogia.

The trailer highlights all the breeds playable within the "Legends of Bezogia," giving viewers a hint into their background and play style showcasing some of their key skills and traits. Produced and edited in the typical light-hearted and comical fashion, "The Legends of Bezogia" is expected to shake up the crypto gaming world with topnotch graphics, a rich story experience, hilarious crypto memes, and an epic world for gamers to get lost in.

With the Alpha signup now live, adventure-packed quests are being added to the game's content along with magical blocks, a new crypto token which can be used in-game to mint items, summon Bezogi characters, enter PVP arenas and various other in-game activities, which will be announced in upcoming updates and via social media.

Additionally, the Bezoge team will hold a weekly Ask Me Anything (AMA) where all the latest game updates are discussed openly with the community. Some of the latest updates include influencer partnerships, guild partnerships and weekly 100 billion $Bezoge giveaways.

With "The First Crypto Game for Non-Crypto People'' as its brand essence, Bezoge Earth aims to empower today's crypto gaming community by breaking down complicated barriers to entry into the crypto gaming metaverse. Bezoge Earth aims to shake up the industry by making it accessible and fun for everyone combining rich and exciting lore, thrilling game mechanics, and flexible playstyle options to appeal to anyone who wants to dive in and play.

Founded in 2021, Bezoge Earth, under the game title of "The Legends of Bezogia" is an emerging Crypto-based MMOPRG Play & Earn Blockchain Game, available in Alpha on PC and Android-based devices, with the full global release planned in Q3 2022.

Bezoge Earth's portfolio of products begins with "Legends of Bezogia," the first crypto game for non-crypto people, alongside the $Bezoge token and Bezogi/Petzogi NFTs. Bezoge Earth's products are designed for maximum functionality working cross-chain with cutting-edge technology representing the future of the crypto gaming industry.

For more information on "The Legends of Bezogia" please visit https://bezoge.com

Watch the full Legends of Bezogia theatrical trailer showcasing all eight magical breeds of Bezogi in 4K here: https://youtu.be/3Q00dfkatho

