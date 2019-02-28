The most caring Chinese New Year gift that provides warmth for the body and soul

"GU CARE LABEL" turns clothes care label into a message card

Overview

Once a year, the biggest human migration takes place. In China, 290 million people prepare for the journey home to reunite with families and friends during Spring Festival. Spring Festival (or Lunar New Year) is the grandest festival in China, with a 7-day long holiday. It's a special time to be home especially with family, chatting, drinking, cooking, and enjoying a hearty meal together. But the togetherness lasts only for a few days, and loved ones leave their home with heavy hearts.

While most marketers focus before and during Spring Festival celebrations, GU - UNIQLO's sister brand - wanted to do something meaningful and prolong the togetherness, even after Spring Festival. In China, it's a common practice to give new clothes to loved ones and friends - as a gesture of love and care. With this insight in mind, GU introduced Care Label - clothing care labels that have been redesigned with a personal touch with care messages for families and friends.

At first glance, it looks like a clothing care label. But upon closer inspection, the Care Label is filled with customized care messages which have been sewed on the new clothes. For the receiver, it's a small message with a big heart that's always by their side. GU Care Label was launched 2 weeks before Spring Festival, and received numerous positive reviews and comments. Care Label is indeed a new form of marketing that goes beyond traditional methods. By creating comfortable clothes with meaningful messages, GU Care Label is able to extend the feeling of togetherness, even after Spring Festival.

Insight

Spring Festival is the biggest event in China, with 290 million people returning home to reunite with families and friends. The festivities usually last for a limited time (7 to 14 days). GU wanted to prolong the festivities and togetherness, and turned a meaningful insight - giving new clothes as a gift - and gave it a deeper meaning.

Solution Ideas

Pop-up booths were installed around GU outlets in China and people were invited to create and customize their own Care Label for free. Their customized Care Label were then sewed on the new clothes, which would then be given as gifts during Spring Festival. A range of care messages like "Be Positive", "Eat On Time", "Sleep Early" and more were made available for customization. Care Label was appreciated by all walks of life, and truly inspired people to prolong their love and care for one another.

GU CARE LABEL Case Study Video

https://youtu.be/9MPmTJqWJis

Beijing Dentsu Advertising Co., Ltd. will continue to inspire people with new ideas and innovations for businesses and society.

SOURCE Kartz Media Works, Inc.