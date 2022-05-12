The Most Comfortable Women's Sandal of the Summer - The Emma Slide by Stegmann

ASHLAND, Va., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An insanely comfortable and incredibly adorable summer sandal is finally a reality. The Emma Slide by Stegmann launched on May 12, 2022, making it the second sandal design released by the 130-year-old footwear brand known for its comfortable clogs.

With padded arch support, a cushioned soft suede footbed and hidden elastic goring in the strap, Emma gives women the comfort they've always longed for in a sandal. The sleek and feminine design avoids the bulk of a Birkenstock, but has the same high quality comfort features.

Stegmann's new Emma Slide Sandal comes in four colors: Poppy Rose, Black, Tan, and Violet. The elegant Emma Slide from Stegmann packs orthopedic-inspired support in a graceful, feminine silhouette. With an understated leather and nubuck cross-over strap, Emma pairs effortlessly with dresses, skirts, jeans, slacks or beachwear.

"When we launched our first sandal in 2021, we rapidly sold out," says Stegmann USA President Andy Jacob about the Louisa Slingback . "We knew right away that our customers would want another sandal from us."

One customer wrote: "As someone with heel spurs and plantar fasciitis, finding comfortable footwear that does not scream 'orthotic shoes' can be difficult, but the Louisa sandal hit a home run for me."

Jacobs and his team got to work right away using the feedback and reviews from excited Louisa Slingback customers to design another sandal. This time, they wanted to create an option that slipped on and off as easily as a pair of Stegmann's signature wool clogs .

Stegmann's new Emma Slide ($115) is officially available for sale May 12, 2022. The slide comes in four colors: Poppy Rose, Black, Tan, and Violet. The Emma is available in US full sizes and is a medium width sandal. A few features of the new slide:

Cushioned soft suede footbed with arch support and anatomical contouring

Vegetable tanned leather & nubuck cross-over style strap

Smooth leather lined interior

Elastic goring on strap for flexible, no-pinch comfort and freedom of movement

Sustainable cork & latex midsole

The elegant slide packs orthopedic-inspired support in a graceful, feminine silhouette. With an understated leather and nubuck cross-over strap, Emma pairs effortlessly with dresses, skirts, jeans, slacks or beachwear. With sustainability as a major focus of the brand's sourcing and production, customers will note the cork footbed is a sustainable material.

About Stegmann

Born and based in Austria, the Stegmann brand has been handcrafting wool felt and leather footwear since 1888. Famous for their iconic styling, seamless wool uppers, and contoured comfort soles, the brand also emphasizes sustainability and quality throughout its production. Stegmann continues to reimagine the everyday shoe by releasing fresh shapes and sophisticated styles for new admirers and loyal fans alike. For more information about Stegmann, visit stegmannusa.com .

Preferred Photos:

Design breakdown:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/6b6lpcolq3jc6vt/Photo%2004-05-22%2C%202%2017%2027%20PM.webp?dl=0

All Four Colors:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/hy9drqruhit7mym/Poppy%20Circle_full.jpg?dl=0

Poppy Close Up:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/nwfekfqvnlbd1tm/Poppy%20close%20up%20small%202.jpg?dl=0

Violet Close Up:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/pyehhink2u94iq9/Violet.jpg?dl=0

Media Contact:

Megan Wilson

540-894-6245

[email protected]

SOURCE Stegmann Clogs