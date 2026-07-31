The Most Common Home Repairs During Monsoon Season--and How to Prevent Them

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monsoon season brings welcome relief from summer heat, but it also brings heavy rain, strong winds, lightning, and flash flooding that can take a serious toll on homes. According to the experts at Awesome Home Services, many of the costly repairs homeowners face after a storm could have been prevented with routine maintenance and a little preparation beforehand.

Side shot of a black shingle roof with rainwater running off of it.

"Most homeowners don't think about their home's vulnerable systems until something stops working," said Brandyn Nuffer, Chief Operating Officer of Awesome Home Services. "The good news is that many of the repairs we see after heavy storms can be avoided by taking preventative measures before the next big storm hits."

Below are some of the most common home repairs technicians encounter following severe storms, and the best ways homeowners can reduce their risk.

Flooded Basements and Water Damage

Heavy rainfall can overwhelm drainage systems, allowing water to enter basements, crawl spaces, and foundations. Even a small amount of standing water can lead to mold growth, damaged flooring, and structural issues.

How to prevent it: Test your sump pump before storm season, clean gutters and downspouts regularly, ensure water drains away from your home's foundation, and address any cracks in foundation walls before they become larger problems.

HVAC System Problems

High winds, debris, and excessive moisture can affect outdoor air conditioning units. Blocked airflow, standing water, and electrical damage can all reduce system performance or lead to costly repairs. Regular maintenance also helps homeowners identify developing HVAC issues before they become emergency breakdowns.

How to prevent it: Keep vegetation and debris away from the outdoor condenser, replace air filters regularly, and schedule seasonal HVAC maintenance before severe weather arrives.

Plumbing Leaks and Pipe Damage

Heavy storms often expose plumbing problems that were already developing, including hidden leaks, aging pipes, and weakened fittings. Left unaddressed, these issues can quickly lead to significant water damage.

How to prevent it: Have your plumbing system inspected annually, monitor for small leaks, know the location of your home's main water shutoff valve, and repair minor plumbing issues before they worsen. Awesome Home Services recently emphasized that every homeowner should know how to quickly locate their main water shutoff to minimize damage during emergencies.

Electrical Damage and Power Surges

Lightning strikes and power fluctuations during storms can damage electrical panels, appliances, and sensitive electronics. Water intrusion can also create dangerous electrical hazards.

How to prevent it: Consider installing whole-home surge protection, have your electrical system inspected periodically, avoid overloading circuits, and contact a licensed electrician if you notice flickering lights, tripped breakers, or signs of water exposure.

Garage Door Failures

High winds can place significant stress on garage doors and their components. Springs, tracks, and openers that are already worn may fail during or immediately after a storm.

How to prevent it: Schedule regular garage door inspections and maintenance, lubricate moving parts, and address worn springs or hardware before they fail unexpectedly.

Roof and Gutter Damage

Clogged gutters and damaged roofing materials are among the leading contributors to water intrusion during heavy storms. When gutters overflow, water can damage siding, landscaping, and even the home's foundation.

How to prevent it: Clean gutters before storm season, inspect your roof for missing or damaged shingles, trim overhanging tree branches, and repair small roofing issues before severe weather makes them worse.

"Preventive maintenance is almost always less expensive than emergency repairs," Brandyn added. "Taking a proactive approach not only protects your home during monsoon season but can also extend the lifespan of your HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other critical systems."

About Awesome Home Services: Awesome Home Services is a locally owned and operated home services company specializing in garage doors, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services, proudly serving Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado, and committed to serving its customers and community with integrity, quality, and heart. For more information, visit: https://www.awesomeservice.com/about/

Media Contact:

Awesome Home Services

https://www.awesomeservice.com/

(719) 800-7121

SOURCE Awesome Home Services