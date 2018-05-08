The Most Common Ingredients in Your Pantry are All You Need for a Mouth-Watering Mother's Day Meal

The most common pantry items added by users on Chefling's platform include:

Apples Chicken Breast Baking Powder Eggs Bread Garlic Butter Lemons Carrots Onions Cheese Sugar

Chances are that you already have the ingredients required to put together a savory (or sweet!) Mother's Day meal. And, if you aren't exactly sure what to make, here are some of the most popular suggested recipes that Chefling app users create with these commonly found ingredients, which are perfect for a Mother's Day meal or two:

"Cooking can feel like a challenge when you have a kitchen full of ingredients but aren't sure what to make or how to make it," said Holly Sander, owner of TasteAndSee.com. "Chefling's personalized recipes and intuitive grocery shopping capabilities take the complexity out of shopping and preparing meals, and allows you to create something delicious in the kitchen – every time."

Chefling delivers cost-savings, convenience and a personalized assistant, and is the only smart kitchen solution that incorporates the following features in one engaging and easy-to-use app:

Inventory Organization – easily add items to your pantry, monitor freshness and receive notifications when groceries are about to expire

– easily add items to your pantry, monitor freshness and receive notifications when groceries are about to expire Intuitive Recipe Suggestion – Chefling suggests recipes based on what is already in your pantry

– Chefling suggests recipes based on what is already in your pantry Shopping List Management – simply click to add items to your shopping list; once purchased, swipe on the item or scan your receipt to instantly populate your pantry with the items

– simply click to add items to your shopping list; once purchased, swipe on the item or scan your receipt to instantly populate your pantry with the items Voice Assistant Integration – using voice-assistant technology1 to provide step-by-step cooking instructions and easily add items to your shopping list, the Chefling app is compatible with voice assistant devices such as Amazon Echo and Google Home, allowing for a complete hands-free experience

"We want to make cooking easier and less stressful by providing users with a personal assistant to guide them in the kitchen," said Amar Krishna, co-founder and CEO, Chefling, Inc. "Chefling helps users leverage existing pantry items and recipes so that they can focus on what matters most this Mother's Day – celebrating mom."

Availability and Pricing

The Chefling app is available now and can be downloaded for free on the App Store or Google Play. For more information, please visit www.chefling.net.

About Chefling, Inc.

Chefling, Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, and provides users with the ultimate solution for the smart kitchen, delivering cost-savings, convenience and a personalized assistant. Chefling has developed the only smart kitchen app that incorporates inventory organization, intuitive recipe suggestion, shopping list management, and voice assistant integration into one platform to simplify the cooking experience. For more information, please visit www.chefling.net.

1Requires Internet connection. Controlling certain devices and features in your home requires a compatible smart device.

Product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Chefling disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

