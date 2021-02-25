The Most Controversial Topics Today -- AcademicInfluence.com Offers Free Resources for Writers and Students Researching Controversy

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Controversial topics are the order of the day--angering us, dividing us, driving public conversation, and forming the basis for countless school assignments every semester. But how well do we truly understand the most divisive issues of our time? How do we unlock the key details and get to the heart of each debate?

Writing on a polarizing issue and need outstanding resources? AcademicInfluence.com equips students to better understand controversial topics and communicate that understanding to others in a way that restores a reasoned perspective on today's headlines.

Inflection , the opinion, editorial, and news analysis journal of AcademicInfluence.com ranks these controversial issues and provides an objective exploration of each topic, delving into the specifics that a student must know to write about, or debate, these disputed matters with authority:

The 25 Most Controversial Topics Today

"Topical papers on controversial issues grab readers and draw them in. High school and college students especially will find the detailed information we provide essential for unpacking these contentious subjects in a balanced but illuminating way," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

Among the most controversial topics:

Abortion

Artificial Intelligence

Censorship and Freedom of Speech

Civil Rights

Climate Change

Death Penalty/Capital Punishment

Health Insurance

Religious Freedom

Social Security

Women's Rights

Visit the link above to see how these topics rank, to view upcoming subjects, and to begin a deeper dive into the top controversial issues.

Each controversial topic includes a brief history, a breakdown of the leading positions in the public debate, a list of related books, the status of the controversy, and the key influencers on both sides of the issue. The information provided minimizes the time it takes to assemble source materials, while improving overall comprehension of key points and providing the details needed to write a persuasive position.

"We're offering these resources because we believe we can transcend angry, emotion-fueled diatribes and move toward a more rational, fact-based approach to these polarizing issues," says Macosko. "By making this material available, we hope young people can not only better understand these topics themselves but also transmit that understanding to others in a way that brings positive communication and restores a reasoned perspective on today's headlines."

To arrive at these rankings, the Inflection team measured the impact of books and key influencers on both sides of the issue using ranking analysis powered by machine learning and data collected from a comprehensive online database. Each person and book was assigned an objective ranking of influence based on the number of references it has received in both the academic literature and the popular media. The result? A more unbiased, manipulation-resistant, and usable ranking of the most important issues of our day

"Whether you want to persuade others or simply to understand a difficult issue more fully, we believe these controversial topic resources can help," says Macosko. "And if you're a student or want additional ideas for papers, also check out our Influential Schools, Influential People, or any of our other amazing tools and articles."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

