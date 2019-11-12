The Most Delicious Fall Yet: King Arthur Flour Launches New Paleo Baking Flour and Gluten-Free Single Serve Dessert Cups

"At King Arthur Flour, we are dedicated to providing products that meet our consumers changing needs," said Bill Tine, King Arthur Flour's Vice President of Marketing. "As the #1 gluten-free baking brand, we are excited to be able to offer our customers a more portable, convenient way to enjoy gluten-free baked goods with Gluten-Free Single Serve Dessert Cups. We are also excited to make baking easier for our Paleo and grain-free consumers with our new Paleo Baking Flour."

King Arthur Flour's Paleo Baking Flour can be substituted 1-to-1 for all-purpose flour (except in yeasted recipes) and its precisely formulated blend of cassava, almond and coconut flour takes the guess work out of baking paleo and grain-free recipes. With four grams each of protein and fiber per serving, every baked good made with Paleo Baking Flour is packed with nutrition and made with no preservatives. Paleo Baking Flour was designed by bakers to help other bakers create the most delicious paleo baked goods at home, and a collection of baker-tested Paleo-Friendly Favorite recipes are available on King Arthur Flour's website.

The deliciousness doesn't end there, either: King Arthur Flour's Gluten-Free Single Serve Dessert Cups bring instant dessert gratification filled with feel-good ingredients and no preservatives. Available in Super Fudge Brownie and Chocolate Chip Cookie flavors, each Gluten-Free Single Serve Dessert Cup can be eaten whenever and wherever. The easy-to-make desserts only need water, a quick stir and 30 seconds of microwave heat to create a scrumptious, gooey treat – without the prep work or clean-up.

King Arthur Flour's Paleo Baking Flour and Gluten-Free Single Serve Dessert Cups are both Certified Gluten-Free, Non-GMO Project Verified and downright delectable. Both products are available for purchase in major retailers nationwide and on King Arthur Flour's website: Gluten Free Single Serve Dessert Cups are $2.59 MSRP and can be found in Target, Kroger, Wegman's and Harris Teeter and Paleo Baking Flour is $11.99 MSRP and can be found in Publix, Walmart, Meijer and Harris Teeter. To learn more about King Arthur Flour, its latest products, and find new recipes go to www.kingarthurflour.com or visit Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. To find the nearest King Arthur Flour products near you, visit www.kingarthurflour.com/wheretobuy.

About King Arthur Flour:

King Arthur Flour has been sharing the joy of baking since 1790. Headquartered in Norwich, Vermont, a certified B Corp, and 100% employee-owned, King Arthur is the ultimate baking resource, providing the highest quality ingredients for the most delicious baked goods, while inspiring connections and community through baking. King Arthur's superior flour and mixes are available in supermarkets nationwide. Visit KingArthurFlour.com for more specialty baking items, mixes, gluten-free products, recipes, guides, and more for bakers of every level. Follow King Arthur Flour on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

