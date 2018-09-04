The Most Exciting Advance in Skincare is Here: Introducing the SkinMedica® LUMIVIVE™ System

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE : AGN ) today announced the launch of the new SkinMedica® LUMIVIVE™ System, an innovative skincare product designed with two distinct formulas - one to shield skin from blue light and environmental aggressors during the day and another to recharge the skin's essential repair process at night. During the day, LUMIVIVE™ offers full atmospheric protection and fights the signs of aging for optimal skin health and vitality. At night, LUMIVIVE™ supports the skin's ability to repair itself overnight, restoring the appearance of a glowing, youthful complexion. Unlike any other product on the market, the innovative LUMIVIVE™ System formulas work around the clock to support optimal skin vitality and radiance, and doesn't fade throughout the day or wash off, providing 24-hour protection and revitalization.

"Skin today is under attack from multiple invisible threats," said San-Diego based dermatologist Dr. Sabrina Fabi. "Visible light, including blue light like that emitted by phones and devices, is particularly insidious, because it penetrates deeper than some forms of ultraviolet light, down into the third layer of the skin, accelerating the visible signs of aging, such as dark spots, wrinkles, and saggy or loose skin.1,2 SkinMedica® has been a part of my personal skincare regimen for many years and I am excited to help launch this innovative product that not only repairs skin and promotes a healthy-looking complexion, but is potent enough to protect us from the many environmental elements that can leave skin looking less than its best."

In clinical studies, completed in some of the most polluted cities in the world, LUMIVIVE™ improved the appearance of skin tone, evenness and restored stressed skin for a more luminous complexion.3 85% of patients agreed that LUMIVIVE™ reduced the effects of environmental damage on their skin and kept their skin looking radiant throughout the day.4

"People around the world, spend an average of two hours per day on social media, while the average American looks at their phone 47 times a day and spends about ten hours a day in front of a screen,"5,6 says Carrie Strom, Senior Vice President, U.S. Medical Aesthetics at Allergan. "We know that blue light and pollution are all around us and can't be avoided. We felt it was important to address an unmet need by creating a system that not only protects the skin from environmental damage during the day, but also enhances the skin's ability to restore and repair skin during the sleep-repair cycle as well."

A brilliant addition to any regimen, LUMIVIVE™ also works well with existing skincare products, including TNS Essential Serum®, HA5® Rejuvenating Hydrator, and Total Defense and Repair SPF from SkinMedica®, to help keep skin healthy-looking and encourage a glowing complexion.

For nearly 20 years SkinMedica® innovations have been changing the face of skincare and have been a leading choice of physicians and their patients. SkinMedica® LUMIVIVE™ System is available through a network of licensed healthcare providers; please visit skinmedica.com for locations.

