The Most Extraordinary Story of Poetry, Art, and Fate

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC-based poet Natalie Nascenzi tells an incredible story in her newly released poetic novella, The Aftermath of Unrest­­––a one-of-a-kind poetry experience that combines language with art and fate. This new collection marks her second publication, following her March 2020 release Out of Chaos.

Cover art, "Natalie" Acrylic on canvas. Artist: Grant McGrath Author, Natalie Nascenzi

The Aftermath of Unrest tells an extraordinary story using a combination of poems, paintings, and short stories. It takes readers on a journey through passing time, the battle of the mind, the lessons of life, and finding balance in the chaos of reality––before and during the pandemic. This fantastic and true story is captivating from cover to cover and encapsulates the message: Anything is possible, anyone is capable, and even in the darkest of times, there is hope.

Nascenzi's painted portrait graces the cover. The interior contains original paintings by Brooklyn-based artist Grant McGrath that are paired beautifully with poems and short stories. The reader is guided through the author's personal experience as she describes the incredible circumstances that led to their collaboration.

"This collection proves that hope is part and parcel to the human condition, especially in times like these when we wish the chaos would stop. Hope is a message to fiercely cherish and lean on." -New York City, UP Magazine.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Natalie Nascenzi is a copywriter, poet, and author from Rhode Island. Now residing in New York City, she is making an impression on New York City's open mic community with her infectious personality and unique writing style. Her works have been featured across the world in anthologies and independent publications. From her first publication 'Out of Chaos' to now, Natalie has spread her message of hope and transformation; and is excited to continue the journey with readers through The Aftermath of Unrest.

Please contact Natalie Nascenzi at ([email protected] or 917.334.9416) to request an advance copy of The Aftermath of Unrest or to schedule an interview. Visit www.natalienascenzi.com for more information. Book ISBN 978-0578777665.

