The Most Famous Car In The World: RM Sotheby's Presents James Bond Aston Martin DB5

In 1963, two near-identical cars were built by Aston Martin and loaned to Eon Productions for the filming of Goldfinger ; one for stunt driving and chase sequences, and the other for interior shots and close-ups, to be equipped with functional modifications by special effects guru John Stears. As legendary weapons-master Q would explain to 007, the DB5 was equipped with front and rear hydraulic over-rider rams on the bumpers, a Browning .30 caliber machine gun in each fender, wheel-hub mounted tire-slashers, a raising rear bullet-proof screen, an in-dash radar tracking scope, oil, caltrop and smoke screen dispensers, revolving license plates, a passenger-seat ejection system, a telephone in the driver's door to communicate with MI6 headquarters, and a hidden compartment under the driver's seat containing several weapons.

The smash success of Goldfinger led producers to order two more DB5s; chassis nos. DB5/2008/R, the example on offer by RM Sotheby's, and DB5/2017/R. The two cars were fitted with all Bond modifications and shipped to the U.S. for promotional duties for Thunderball.

Reached through his son, Stephane Connery, legendary actor Sean Connery, who portrayed James Bond on film in both Goldfinger and Thunderball said: "These DB5s are amazing – I remember the Furka Pass tire shredding as well as the promotional events with these cars – they have become increasingly iconic since Goldfinger and Thunderball, in fact I bought a very fine DB5 myself relatively recently."

Under current ownership, the DB5 has undergone a well-documented restoration by Aston Martin Heritage Specialists Roos Engineering, with all thirteen Bond modifications refurbished to function as originally built. One of three surviving examples, having had just three private owners over 50 years, the DB5 offers a highly desirable acquisition for the serious marque collector…or secret agent (Estimate: $4,000,000 - $6,000,000).

