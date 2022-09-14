THE MOST INNOVATIVE CELLULITE TREATMENT, AVÉLI™, NOW AVAILABLE AT CAREAGA PLASTIC SURGERY IN CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA

Careaga Plastic Surgery is the only, plastic surgery center in the City of Coral Gables, and one of the first in the country to offer the newest, FDA-cleared, minimally invasive treatment for long-term reduction in cellulite dimples

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Careaga Plastic Surgery (CPS), one of the most respected and innovative plastic surgery practices in South Florida, is now offering Avéli™, a new and unique technology designed for long-term reduction in the presence of cellulite dimples in the buttocks and thigh areas of adult females.

Cellulite is more common than many people realize; in fact, up to 90 percent of women have it. Even though it is so common, most women are bothered by it and there has always been skepticism regarding treatments to address cellulite, until now. Avéli™ was designed with a deep understanding of the underlying anatomy of cellulite, which is complex and difficult to treat. Many cellulite products and treatments approach cellulite from the outside in, making it difficult to repair the target area.

"We are truly excited to be offering Avéli™ as one of our newest services. We insist on being cutting-edge in the industry and we want to ensure we always offer our patients the latest and greatest technology available", said Dr. Daniel Careaga, Double-Certified Plastic Surgeon, and CEO and founder of Careaga Plastic Surgery. "Avéli™, is currently the only device that allows medical professionals, to identify which septa under the skin are causing a cellulite dimple and be able to confirm in real time that we are releasing the dimple."

Septa, are a major underlying cause of cellulite and are fibrous bands that tether the skin. Some septa stiffen and shrink over time and lead to dimples on the surface, which we call cellulite. Furthermore, septa aren't singular perpendicular bands as often depicted in images; they are quite complex and vary from person to person and in different areas of the body.

"Now with Avéli™, we can address cellulite from the inside out. We can identify which of the septa under the skin are the culprits causing the cellulite dimple, and confirm when the targeted septa are released," said Reana Myers, Physician Assistant, at Careaga Plastic Surgery. "This procedure provides us the opportunity to immediately see when we are actually treating the affected area and that is the kind of advancements we like to see in our patients."

Avéli™ is one of the only non-surgical procedures that is clinically proven to treat cellulite, by manually cutting the connective tissue bands that pull on the skin. It is FDA-cleared and is a device that is inserted underneath the skin to locate and cut the septa that bands, and produces the cellulite dimples. Before the treatment, a local anesthetic is applied to the area to be treated. Since Avéli™ involves severing the tissue beneath the skin, some bruising and swelling may occur and can last for up to a month. The procedure prevents the same dimple from reoccurring in the future and allows the skin to return to a smooth state. This process can take less than an hour, depending on how many areas are treated, and expected results can be seen after one month.

Located in the heart of Coral Gables, Careaga Plastic Surgery, is one of the leading facilities for surgical and non-surgical procedures. Founded by award-winning plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Careaga in 2012, CPS is committed to offering the latest and most innovative technology in the aesthetics industry, while maintaining the highest level of services and safety for clients.

To learn more about Careaga Plastic Surgery's other services and products, visit: careagaplasticsurgery.com, or visit us on IG @careagaplasticsurgery.

About Careaga Plastic Surgery

Careaga Plastic Surgery is one of South Florida's leading plastic surgery and med spa centers, with board-certified plastic surgeons and a physician assistant who utilize the latest and most innovative technology in the aesthetics industry. The center is dedicated exclusively to surgical and non-surgical procedures and has been voted among the best in South Florida. Careaga Plastic Surgery holds the coveted Gold Seal from the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO), one of the most stringent accreditation programs in the healthcare industry. Careaga Plastic Surgery specializes in a variety of procedures including breast enhancements, body contouring, and facial rejuvenation. Careaga Plastic Surgery is committed to providing patients with beauty they can trust.

