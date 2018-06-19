The Most Innovative Football-Startup Was Crowned at the HYPE Summit Alongside the World Cup

MOSCOW, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPE Sports Innovation, a global platform which facilitates connections and investments among the sports innovation ecosystem announces today the completion of HYPE Summit on the Future of Football held in Moscow. VEO was crowned as the most innovative startup in football at the global startup competition. The Summit started with a startup expo demonstrating technologies that are influencing all aspects of the football industry. Then, the summit featured global leaders that discussed the challenges of the football industry and the innovative solutions that are likely to shape it in the coming years. The HYPE Summit concluded with a startup competition which brought 8 startups from 7 countries in front of a jury of 16, featuring clubs, brands and federations, to choose the winner. The HYPE Summit was held at the Marriott Grand Hotel in Moscow, symbolically, a few hours before the 2018 World Cup opening game.

Highlights from the HYPE Summit on the Future of Football, which took place in Moscow alongside the World Cup on June 14, 2018. Filmed by: Jonathan Hauerstock HYPE Sports Innovation Summit on the Future of Football held in Moscow alongside the Russia Worldcup (Photo taken by: HYPE S.I.)

The winner VEO is a Danish startup that provides a powerful sports camera recording and automatically following the action. It's an easy and affordable solution for football to record, edit, stream and analyse matches. "Tokabot" from Israel took out 2nd place, and Spanish "Soccerdream" was chosen for 3rd place.

"It was amazing to see the startups and their innovative solutions. The HYPE Summit for me was an essential event that brought up the most urgent questions and challenges the industry faces nowadays," said Francesco Cuzzolin, Director of the Scientific Department at Technogym, the official sponsor of the Russian team for the World Cup. Cuzzolin also moderated the discussion around data and performance analysis.

The HYPE Summit began with an expo of 19 leading startups from 11 countries with football-related technologies centred around fan engagement, virtual reality, performance and analytics, coaching and broadcasting. The event continued with panel discussions led by leaders from clubs, federations and brands such as: UEFA, FC Dynamo-Moscow, Manchester United, SAP, Russian Olympic Committee, La Liga, and FC Zenit among others.

The topics discussed in the summit revolved around the following main panels:

Engaging Fans Through eSports - Yay or Nay?

Real-Time Data on the Bench- Will Performance Analysis Replace Coaching?

Beyond Broadcasting - New Content Generation and Monetization

"HYPE managed to bring together many significant leaders from the sport and technology ecosystem," noted Maximilian Schmidt Co-Founder and Managing Director at KINEXON Sports & Media, "The opportunities and exposure our growing tech company gained from participating at the event were fantastic."

Watch video coverage from the event here: https://youtu.be/O8qm64_4Pl0

About HYPE Sports Innovation:

HYPE Sports Innovation has built the largest, global ecosystem in sports innovation. With over 29,000 members, including retail brands, athletic clubs, federations and academia. Together with over 9,000 startups, HYPE Sports Innovation has an unrivalled capacity for outreach to global partners across all sectors in this highly diverse field. The company's business model is to leverage this platform to grow from the surging needs of the sports industry to innovate. Since its inception, HYPE Sports Innovation has created and expanded unique offerings and services, all with unprecedented successes and value added for investors, partners, and consumers. Among its clients are UEFA, Adidas, Spalding, Silicon Valley Bank, Asics, Google, and many more. The company's mission is to impact people's lives through the power of sports and innovation. Visit HYPE Sports Innovation at: www.hypesportsinnovation.com

Contact

Lirone Glikman

VP Partnerships

Lirone@hypesportsinnovation.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-most-innovative-football-startup-was-crowned-at-the-hype-summit-alongside-the-world-cup-300668443.html

SOURCE HYPE Foundation

Related Links

http://www.hypesportsinnovation.com

