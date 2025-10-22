The Most Innovative Furniture Brand Hits Retail

Transformer Table makes its High Point Market Debut

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Transformer Table will make its long-awaited debut at High Point Market on Oct. 25, showcasing its innovative and adaptable furniture solutions across dining, outdoor, work and living room collections. The idea was born nearly a decade ago, when founders Alexandre Doré, Cedric Deltandre, Artem Kuzmichev, Richard Mabley, Zaur Pkhalagov, Holland Wabie and Soslan Tsoutsiev created the first-of-its-kind extendable dining table in 2016.

The Transformer Round Table Collection (CNW Group/Transformer Table)

The company has raised more than $450 million in online sales in the last three years and is expanding internationally to new markets, including Singapore, France, GCC, Australia and the United Kingdom. Building on its digital-first success, the brand is now extending its presence to brick-and-mortar retailers, creating new opportunities for customers to experience its products in person. Transformer Table is now projecting more than $1 billion in revenue in the coming years.

More than 1 Billion Impressions. Driving real-world foot traffic.

Transformer Table has announced the launch of its exclusive retailer program , inviting leading furniture retailers to join. This initiative gives retailers access not only to heavy foot traffic from customers actively searching for Transformer Table products, but also the brand recognition the company has built over nearly a decade in business.

In fact, Transformer Table has generated over 1 billion impressions worldwide, with its innovative designs featured on national television networks and celebrated across major media outlets. Backed by powerful marketing that drives real results, the brand has achieved over $450 million in sales in the last three years, growth that extends to every retail partner who joins the journey.

Innovative, Adaptable Solutions for Every Space

Transformer Table's collections span dining, outdoor, work and living room solutions, each designed with adaptability and space-saving innovation in mind. The flagship Transformer Dining Set features their signature extendable dining table, seating from two to 12 with matching benches and chairs.

Still, Transformer Table continued to push the boundaries of design and modularity, always focused on the next solution for modern living. That vision inspired the creation of the industry's first extendable round dining table in 2024, combining adaptability with a timeless silhouette. 'Great design is when function, form and emotion combine,' said Andrés Montoya, director of design at Transformer Table, about his design philosophy."

Transformer Table's commitment to innovation and adaptability extends beyond the dining room. In fact, the Transformer Table to Desk gives households the ability to switch seamlessly from a spacious, modern dining table to a modern home office desk in seconds, going from work to play without compromising style.

Transformer Table also broke new ground outdoors, launching the industry's first extendable outdoor dining collection . Built with premium weather-resistant materials, the line adapts from intimate gatherings to large outdoor celebrations with ease. The collection combines durability and style, proving that multifunctional design can thrive beyond the home.

Looking Ahead

And Transformer Table isn't done yet. The company is preparing to debut its new collections at High Point Market, continuing to reimagine how people host, eat, and live. Attendees will be the first to experience these modular innovations, and Transformer Table invites retailers and industry leaders to visit and see the future of multifunctional design firsthand.

If the past nine years are any indication, Transformer Table is just getting started. From redefining the dining table to pioneering multifunctional collections across every room, the company continues to set new standards in adaptable design. And the next chapter begins at High Point Market!

Location: HPE Suite 131, 135 S Main & 142 S Wrenn Street

Company Description: Transformer Table designs multifunctional, space-saving furniture for modern living. Its collections span dining, outdoor, work and living spaces, featuring the industry's first extendable dining and outdoor tables. With more than $450 million in online sales, global expansion into key markets and a Vietnam-based manufacturing arm employing 1,200 specialists, the company continues to redefine adaptable design for retailers and consumers worldwide

