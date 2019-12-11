The most innovative skincare in the world, MesoLyft micro-needling skincare, is now available at Neiman Marcus

About MesoLyft Micro-Needling Skincare

MesoLyft is the only product that combines beauty tool (airless pump with micro-needling tip) with clean area-specific serums. Clean potent ingredients in concentrated serum form are massaged into the skin with gentle micro-needling applicator to plump lips, lighten pigmentation, and erase wrinkles around the eyes and neck.

The line currently has four unique serums:

LIP plumper: enhances lip volume gently, hydrating lips and reducing appearance of wrinkles. Mango butter, Aloe vera, and silikones hydrate and plump even the most dehydrated lips.

EYE renewal: prevents and treats fine lines around the eyes. Argireline is a plant-derived Botox-like peptide that instantly relaxes wrinkles. Gingko biloba reduces inflammation. Vitamins A and C stimulate new collagen over time.

NECK renewal: treats neck fine lines and improves overall texture. Dill extract, sea algae extract, and Vitamin E are clinically proven to boost collagen production.

SKIN lightener: has Papaya and Guava extracts, Kojic acid and licorice that work on different levels of pigment producing pathway. Some gently exfoliate, some block production of new pigment, some lighten freckles and spots.

According to MesoLyft's 6 weeks Clinical User Perception Study:

100% of participants REPORTED IMPROVEMENT OF

LIP HYDRATION AND LINES REDUCTION instantly and 1 week after

NECK AND EYE SKIN HYDRATION AND LINES REDUCTION 4-6 weeks after

SKIN BRIGHTENING AND COMPLEXION 4-6 weeks after

100% REPORTED MESOLYFT WAS EASY AND PAINLESS TO USE

96% SAID PRODUCT WAS EASY AND PAINLESS TO USE AND HAD NO SIDE EFFECTS

www.MesoLyft.com

Contact: info@mesolyft.com, 671 795 0201

SOURCE MesoLyft Skincare

Related Links

https://www.mesolyft.com

