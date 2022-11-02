The Most Interesting Store in the World Comes to Brooklyn

SHOWFIELDS Launches House of Showfields

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOWFIELDS announces the opening of its newest concept House of Showfields. Located at 187 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, the lifestyle discovery store invites shoppers to experience what home looks like through their eyes.

The store design was inspired by the architecture of the surrounding neighborhood. A deconstructed brownstone facade welcomes guests upon entering the building. This area, The Stoop, is curated with pet-centric brands such as Whistle and The Wildest . Female-founded, organic plant fertilizer company Flourish is also on display.

The Style Zone highlights a wide range of brands in the apparel, accessory and beauty categories. Shoppers are encouraged to shop with the Showfields Magic Wand app which unlocks exclusive IRL discounts, brand information as well as concierge-style check out. The Living Room at House of Showfields featuring custom banquettes, suspended sculptures and and entrance to the LUSH space.

The customer journey continues room by room beginning in The Foyer which features an immersive art installation from Ksenia Salion. The Dining Room includes table settings from Casafina and Omakase Berries from Oishii . Also highlighted are non-alcoholic beverages from Surely and Goldies .

Over a dozen wellness and self care brands are highlighted in The Courtyard including Flamingo , WTHN and Blueshift Nutrition .

Shoppers can find apparel from Never Fully Dressed , tights from Sheertex , shoes from Greats and influencer-owned Simihaze Beauty in the Style Zone.

The main hub of the house is The Living Room - checkered floors and banquettes are accented by surrealist sculptures hanging from the ceiling and a self-playing piano - SHOWFIELDS plans to host programming and events in the space beginning Grand Opening weekend.

Shoppers will also be enveloped in a sensorial room presented by renowned brand Lush Cosmetics. The experiential space allows those who enter to disconnect from the world while exploring Lush's Sleepy range of products. Incorporating light, sound and scent - the sensorial room represents Lush's first-ever North American retail collaboration.

House of Showfields also holds a white box space called the Guest House, meant to house large-scale pop ups and experiential activations. The first of these is Dine by Design, a collaborative production by Apartment Therapy and Pinterest which will be open to guests November 2nd-13th.

Launched in 2019, SHOWFIELDS is a lifestyle discovery store featuring rotating, themed curations of mission driven products, art, and events that can be found "IRL" for the first time. With stores in Manhattan, Miami and Los Angeles, SHOWFIELDS has created a unique opportunity for brands to run measurable retail campaigns in the world's most desirable retail locations.

