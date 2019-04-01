The Most Luxurious Concierge Service Imaginable

NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For those who value luxury, attention to detail, immaculate service and, above all, their time. For those, who like all their matters to be handled with discreetness, confidence, professionalism of the highest level and ultra-personalized approach. Luxury Lifestyle Awards have a contact to keep: Maison d'Lux – an ultimately luxurious, members-only concierge/luxury lifestyle management service in Ibiza that became this year's winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of Luxury Concierge Service in Ibiza, Spain.

With Maison d'Lux, every detail says that the customer is special, valued and heard. Based on the principle of an "haute couture" boutique club, the company proudly hosts such VIP guests as famous athletes and celebrities, royalty from the Middle East, politicians and businessmen from around the world and takes great pride in offering the most comprehensive array of services available across the luxury sector in Ibiza, all in the strictest confidence. Lavish properties, car-rental of a whole other level, luxurious yachts and world-class experiences – all this is waiting for guests in Ibiza with Maison d'Lux.

Whether they are traveling on business or for pleasure, the customers are getting a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. Private lifestyle assistants lie at the very heart of the agency's service and they are ready to answer questions and attend to requests 24/7/365.

With Formentera having been named the best beach in Europe by Trip Advisor Traveler's Choice in 2016 and Maison d'Lux getting rapturous feedback from their members, this is bound to be an experience of a lifetime. Guests can enjoy the turquoise waters, take care of themselves with the best beauty and health professionals, ride the most extravagant boats and the fastest cars, get prompt reservations to the hottest venues – or give Maison d'Lux their own idea of a perfect trip to Ibiza and be sure that the agency will be able to make it all real.

