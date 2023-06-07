The Most Positive Thing to Happen to Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

NEXA NPWT System Launched in the USA

OCEANSIDE, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTI Inc, the global leader in multi-modality topical wound oxygen, announced exciting news from ongoing WOCNext conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, where their game changing NEXA Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) system made its official USA debut.

The unique NEXA NPWT system is an incredibly flexible platform that is simple to use, silent, portable and affordable. NEXA seamlessly combines the simplicity of disposable NPWT with the performance features of more traditional durable NPWT technology platforms.

NEXA

Dr. Mike Griffiths, CEO and President of AOTI commented; "Releasing the innovative NEXA NPWT platform in the USA is a major milestone for the company that will allow clinicians, payers, and patients alike to experience much improved performance at significantly lower cost. With NEXA, we have reimagined how NPWT should function.

Its addition to our portfolio only further enhances our mission of helping all people with chronic conditions get back to living their lives to the fullest."

AOTI's unique NEXA NPWT and Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO2) therapy are unlike any other treatment approaches. NEXA provided unrivaled flexibility and performance in a portable NPWT system. TWO2 is the only device that provides a multimodality treatment, combining higher pressure oxygen delivery with non-contact cyclical compression and humidity, in a therapeutic applied by the patient at home. This patented approach has been demonstrated in numerous Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) and Real World Evidence (RWE) studies to not only heal chronic wounds at a far higher rate, but perhaps more importantly, keep them closed longer term, thereby reducing unnecessary hospitalizations and amputations.1, 2

1 Multinational, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blinded, Placebo-Controlled Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy of Cyclical Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO2) Therapy in the Treatment of Chronic Diabetic Foot Ulcers; The TWO2 Study. Robert G. Frykberg et al, Diabetics Care 2020; 43:616-624. https://doi.org/10.2337/dc19-0476.

2 Reduced Hospitalizations and Amputations in Patients with Diabetic Foot Ulcers Treated with Cyclical Pressurized Topical Wound Oxygen Therapy: Real-World Outcomes; Jessica Izhakoff Yellin, et al; Advances in Wound Care 2022; http://doi.org/10.1089/wound.2021.0118

About AOTI

AOTI is a privately-owned company based in Oceanside, California USA and Galway, Ireland that provides innovative solutions to resolve severe and chronic wounds worldwide. Our mission is to help all people with chronic conditions get back to living their lives to the fullest. We do this by enhancing access to care, improving quality of life and advancing health equity.

Our products reduce healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with these debilitating conditions. Our patented Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO2) at home therapy is clinically proven to deliver Sustained Wound Healing that reduces both Amputations and Hospitalizations, So Life Can Get Back to Normal.

For more information see: www.aotinc.net

Contact:

Dr. Mike Griffiths

CEO & President

[email protected]

(760) 672 1920

SOURCE AOTI Inc.