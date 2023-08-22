"The Most Powerful App Ecosystem in the Market" - Brikl is Now an Unparalleled End-to-End Solution

CINCINNATI, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brikl, a pioneering online store solution, is keeping the momentum of its platform enhancements coming. Last month it announced that it had expanded its supplier network, offering access to an extensive database of over 400 industry-leading US suppliers , including SanMar, S&S, Alphabroder, Augusta, Hit Promotional Products, PCNA, Vantage Apparel, Koozie and hundreds more.

Brikl's continued spirit of innovation now sees it as the promotional products industry's only end-to-end solution through the launch of a vast app ecosystem, including ShopWorks, Quickbooks, NetSuite, Zoho, Mailchimp, Active Campaign, OrderDesk, ShipStation, Stripe, TaxJar and Avalara. These integrations allow Brikl clients to sync the platform with hundreds of internal systems; ERP, accounting, CRM, shipping, email, tax and more.

By unifying and streamlining how its clients work, Brikl enables its clients to save hundreds of hours, increase productivity and order accuracy, boost customer experience, gather additional data on buying behavior and preferences, and provide a highly personalized customer journey.

Brikl's integrations also ensure that clients can access all the features and functions of their existing technology stack in one place. This eliminates the hassle of switching between platforms by ensuring data synchronicity and easy access to supported software, reducing barriers to entry, simplifying the user journey, and giving teams across all departments a single source of truth.

"Brikl's commitment to empowering businesses in the promotional products industry is unparalleled. It continues to drive innovation that addresses the current needs of the market while safeguarding it against tomorrow," Maarten Boone, Brikl's CEO, comments.

"It's no secret that customer needs are changing and that the new generation of employees entering the workforce won't be content with legacy tools. Through our expanded supplier network and a powerful ecosystem of integrations, we're simplifying workflows, giving businesses the insights they need to drive business, and offering a competitive advantage like no other platform".

For more information on Brikl's integrations and how they can transform your business, visit www.brikl.com .

About Brikl:

Brikl is a leading online store solution that empowers businesses in the promotional products industry to create exceptional e-commerce experiences. Brikl's online stores, known as MicroStore, offer the versatility to create everything from a large-scale company store to a local pop-up shop for an event or even a redemption store for a corporate reward program. Create and customize your Brikl MicroStore to suit your unique needs and goals in minutes instead of hours and benefit from specialist, next-generation automation.

SOURCE Brikl