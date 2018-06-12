The most promising business opportunities brought about by the rise of Quantum Computing

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- We are undoubtedly in the midst of a "Quantum Computing Supremacy Race" – one that will result in groundbreaking computing power that surpasses the performance of digital supercomputers. In the coming years, the global Quantum Computing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% (2018-2024), according to leading research firm Industry 4.0 Market Research. 2018-2019 is projected to be an especially critical period, featuring a surge of technological breakthroughs in the industry.
Quantum computing technologies have the potential to change long-held dynamics in commerce, intelligence, military affairs, and the strategic balance of power. If you have been paying attention to the news on quantum computing, then you know that something big is stirring in the quantum world. With these new developments, the key question that companies are asking is "what are the main business opportunities arising from the growth of Quantum Computing?"
Significant economic interests as well as considerable computational scaling have driven the world's biggest corporations and numerous government agencies to work on quantum processor technologies and/or quantum software, either on their own or through partnerships. Their ambition reflects a broader transition, taking place at start-ups and academic research labs alike: to move from pure science towards engineering. Companies such as Intel, Google, IBM, Microsoft, NEC, Raytheon, Fujitsu, NTT, Nokia, BT, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Booz Allen Hamilton, Mitsubishi, HP, SK Telecom, Alibaba, and KPN are all developing impressive quantum computing technologies to take advantage of the business opportunities expected to arise.
Quantum Computing is projected to influence a number of verticals, from manufacturing to healthcare and telecommunications. Industry 4.0 Market Research has identified 55 main business opportunities brought about by the Quantum Computer revolution:
1. Search Engines
2. Business Intelligence
3. Software/Hardware Validation and Verification
4. Image and Pattern Recognition
5. National Security Intelligence
6. Defense
7. Public Safety
8. Homeland Security
9. Government & Public Services
10. Banking & Financial Services
11. Financial Electronic Trading & Trading Strategies
12. Smart Manufacturing & Logistics
13. Mission Planning/Scheduling and Logistics
14. Insurance
15. Medical Diagnostics
16. Medical Treatments
17. Pharmacology
18. Protein Folding
19. Retail & Wholesale
20. Information Technology Industry
21. Telecommunication
22. Automotive & Transportation
23. Aerospace
24. Energy & Utilities
25. Energy Systems & Photovoltaics
26. Energy Exploration
27. Web, Media & Entertainment
28. Smart Cities
29. Cybersecurity
30. Quantum Computing Systems
31. Quantum Computing Software
32. Quantum Computing as a Service on the Cloud
33. Academia & National Labs
34. Graph Theory Problems
35. Material Science
36. Marine Science
37. Bioinformatics
38. Climate Modeling & Weather Predictions
39. Seismic Survey
40. Risk Management
41. Simulation
42. Video Compression
43. Quantum Cryptography
44. Post-quantum Cryptography
45. Optimization Problems
46. Quantum-Assisted Optimization
47. Reservoir Optimization Applications
48. Utilities Management Optimization
49. Quantum Machine Learning
50. Quantum Reinforcement Learning
51. Big Data & Predictive Analytics
52. Material Science
53. Quantum Sampling
54. Quantum Chemistry
55. Monte Carlo Simulation
How to take advantage of these business opportunities?
Extensive information on the main business opportunities brought about by Quantum Computing can be found in the relevant market report, containing analysis and insights on the 55 leading opportunities:
Explore more information on Quantum Computing, including reports with a focus on specific regions and technologies, at https://industry40marketresearch.com/.
