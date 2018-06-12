The most promising business opportunities brought about by the rise of Quantum Computing

Quantum computing technologies have the potential to change long-held dynamics in commerce, intelligence, military affairs, and the strategic balance of power. If you have been paying attention to the news on quantum computing, then you know that something big is stirring in the quantum world. With these new developments, the key question that companies are asking is "what are the main business opportunities arising from the growth of Quantum Computing?"

Significant economic interests as well as considerable computational scaling have driven the world's biggest corporations and numerous government agencies to work on quantum processor technologies and/or quantum software, either on their own or through partnerships. Their ambition reflects a broader transition, taking place at start-ups and academic research labs alike: to move from pure science towards engineering. Companies such as Intel, Google, IBM, Microsoft, NEC, Raytheon, Fujitsu, NTT, Nokia, BT, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Booz Allen Hamilton, Mitsubishi, HP, SK Telecom, Alibaba, and KPN are all developing impressive quantum computing technologies to take advantage of the business opportunities expected to arise.

Quantum Computing is projected to influence a number of verticals, from manufacturing to healthcare and telecommunications. Industry 4.0 Market Research has identified 55 main business opportunities brought about by the Quantum Computer revolution:

1. Search Engines

2. Business Intelligence

3. Software/Hardware Validation and Verification

4. Image and Pattern Recognition

5. National Security Intelligence

6. Defense

7. Public Safety

8. Homeland Security

9. Government & Public Services

10. Banking & Financial Services

11. Financial Electronic Trading & Trading Strategies

12. Smart Manufacturing & Logistics

13. Mission Planning/Scheduling and Logistics

14. Insurance

15. Medical Diagnostics

16. Medical Treatments

17. Pharmacology

18. Protein Folding

19. Retail & Wholesale

20. Information Technology Industry

21. Telecommunication

22. Automotive & Transportation

23. Aerospace

24. Energy & Utilities

25. Energy Systems & Photovoltaics

26. Energy Exploration

27. Web, Media & Entertainment

28. Smart Cities

29. Cybersecurity

30. Quantum Computing Systems

31. Quantum Computing Software

32. Quantum Computing as a Service on the Cloud

33. Academia & National Labs

34. Graph Theory Problems

35. Material Science

36. Marine Science

37. Bioinformatics

38. Climate Modeling & Weather Predictions

39. Seismic Survey

40. Risk Management

41. Simulation

42. Video Compression

43. Quantum Cryptography

44. Post-quantum Cryptography

45. Optimization Problems

46. Quantum-Assisted Optimization

47. Reservoir Optimization Applications

48. Utilities Management Optimization

49. Quantum Machine Learning

50. Quantum Reinforcement Learning

51. Big Data & Predictive Analytics

52. Material Science

53. Quantum Sampling

54. Quantum Chemistry

55. Monte Carlo Simulation

