The Most Provocative and Controversial Real Estate Book Ever Written

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new release, The Raw Truth to Success in Real Estate, by Engelo Rumora is written for those searching for fresh real estate advice. Engelo Rumora's approach to real estate goes against the grain in the most unsophisticated and unorthodox way possible.

The Raw Truth to Success in Real Estate

Engelo "The Real Estate Dingo" Rumora has the hard-earned experience to back up his "leave no prisoners" approach to real estate investing guidance shared in The Raw Truth to Success in Real Estate. His pants come off in this thriller as he shares simple, hands-on techniques and practical strategies that will move real estate investors closer to their ultimate financial goal. For those who are willing to put in the critical work with laser-sharp focus on their ultimate goal, The Raw Truth to Success in Real Estate is a must-read.

In The Raw Truth to Success in Real Estate, Engelo Rumora shares his knowledge and beliefs in a passionate, straightforward, sometimes even rude, way. Rumora hopes to inspire and motivate those looking to discover the realities of investing in real estate. If an individual has enough grit to hear and heed The Raw Truth to Success in Real Estate, then they will make their real estate investment dreams come true.

About the Author:

Engelo Rumora is the Real Estate Dingo and everyone's favorite Australian. He quit school at the age of 14 and played professional soccer at the age of 18. From there, he began to invest in real estate and now owns real estate all over the world. Engelo has bought, renovated, and sold over 1,000 properties through his company, Ohio Cashflow, which is a two-time Inc 5000 honoree. He is also known for giving houses away to people in need and his crazy online videos. Engelo's life mission is to be remembered as someone that gave it his all and gave it all away.

More About This Title:

The Raw Truth to Success in Real Estate, by Engelo Rumora, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on December 22, 2020. The Raw Truth to Success in Real Estate —ISBN 9781631950896—has 204 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $17.95.

Website: www.therawtruthbook.com

