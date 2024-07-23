The most purchased health supplement by foreigners visiting Korea, "JungKwanJang," is now available at Sprouts Farmers Market

CERRITOS, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers can now find Korea's representative health supplement brand "JungKwanJang" at the premium market "Sprouts Farmers Market."

JungKwanJang Red Ginseng boasts superior quality and technology, made with safe ingredients that meet the latest health food trends such as non-GMO and gluten-free. Analyzing health needs by country and developing tailored products, it is the first Korean health supplement company to enter Sprouts. Various promotional and tasting events have been ongoing since July, starting in Southern California and expanding to all stores across the US.

The products available include "Everytime 2000mg," "Everytime Powerful Deer Antler," and "Everytime Energy Boost," under the concept of "Rev Your Energy Flow." These are the main products designed to suit American tastes, including "Hong Sam Jeong Everytime," which hit $1 billion in cumulative sales in Korea within eight years of its release.

"Everytime" by JungKwanJang is the most purchased health supplement by foreigners visiting Korea, consistently ranking in the top five in sales at Incheon Airport Duty-Free shops including No. 1 in single-item sales.

"Everytime" is a product specialized in improving blood circulation and fatigue recovery for energy boosting and smooth metabolism[1]. It offers a milder taste of red ginseng and is easy and convenient to enjoy in liquid form.

JungKwanJang Red Ginseng is officially recognized by the Korean Food and Drug Administration for its functionalities in improving blood circulation, reducing fatigue, enhancing immunity, improving memory, and providing antioxidants[1].

JungKwanJang has previously entered Costco and Amazon. "HongSamWon," available at Costco, is a caffeine-free red ginseng functional drink that has received positive responses from consumers, while products like "Everytime 2000mg" have garnered positive reviews on Amazon.

JungKwanJang is conducting scientific research on the efficacy and safety of key materials like red ginseng with a local research team at its R&D center near Fullerton, LA. Leveraging its R&D capabilities, the company is focused on discovering new functional ingredients and health materials.

Additionally, JungKwanJang has ranked first in the global ginseng retail market for ten consecutive years according to Euromonitor, and last year, it held a 46% market share in the global ginseng retail market.

