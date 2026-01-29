The Most Romantic City in Texas Wants to Host Your Proposal

One winner gets luxury engagement experience on the water—flights included

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Picture this: You're gliding along the Mandalay Canal in a gondola, Irving-Las Colinas' answer to Venice. The sunset is hitting the water just right. Your partner has no idea what's coming.

You drop to one knee.

Glide into forever. Enter our Dream Proposal Giveaway. (PRNewsfoto/Visit Irving)

This could be your story.

Win a luxury proposal

Irving-Las Colinas , the Most Romantic City in Texas, is giving one person the chance to surprise their partner with a dream proposal on the water. And it's not only a gondola cruise.

Here's what you get:

Romantic Gondola Adventures proposal on the Mandalay Canal

Premier hotel stay

Celebratory after-party

Professional photo shoot

Custom touches designed for your love story

Flights or mileage covered from anywhere in the continental U.S.

That's right—travel is on us. The only thing you have to worry about is asking the question.

"This isn't just any contest; it's a golden opportunity for someone to embark on their journey to forever with an extraordinary, completely customized proposal experience, where every detail, even flights, is covered for them," said Monty White, VP Marketing and Communications, Visit Irving. "We can't wait to contact our lucky winner in early March and help them craft a breathtaking moment on National Proposal Day, March 20th, right here in our romantic city."

Why Irving-Las Colinas

As experiential travel continues to grow, with couples seeking memorable moments over material gifts, destination proposals have surged in popularity nationwide.

Irving-Las Colinas has become a sought-after destination for couples, with its European-inspired canals, waterfront dining, and luxury accommodations creating an atmosphere that rivals traditional proposal destinations. The city's unique blend of Texas hospitality and unexpected elegance makes it an ideal backdrop for life's most important moments.

Anyone can enter

The contest is open to anyone in the continental United States, whether you live in Texas or Maine.

Visit Irving and Las Colinas Association will handle the logistics. You handle the surprise. Shhh!

A month of love

The giveaway is part of Irving-Las Colinas' Month of Love —28 days celebrating romance in February with hotel packages, restaurant specials, comedy shows, and all kinds of events from swoon-worthy to genuinely fun.

Because in Irving-Las Colinas, romance isn't just for Valentine's Day. It's all month long.

How to enter

The Dream Proposal Giveaway is open now through February 28. Enter and share your love story. Read the rules and regulations before entering.

The winner will be discretely contacted in early March, with the proposal taking place on National Proposal Day, Friday, March 20 th.

Someone's about to have the best engagement story at every party, forever. Will it be you?

Media Contact: Lori Sirmen, (214) 766-1550

About

Irving-Las Colinas, Texas, is a distinctive destination that blends authentic Texas hospitality with unexpected luxury. Located between Dallas and Fort Worth and minutes from DFW International Airport, Irving offers scenic canals and waterways, an urban lake in the city center, diverse dining, luxury resorts, and a walkable entertainment district, making it ideal for leisure travel, meetings, and events. For more information: Visit Irving.

SOURCE Visit Irving