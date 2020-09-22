The Most Sustainable Cleaning Brand From Start to Finish Introduces New Products and Natural Scents to Keep Breaking Up with Single-Use Plastic

Today, the company announced the launch of liquid laundry detergent, 6 new natural scents across all categories, bigger sizes to choose from, and for communities where curbside recycling isn't available, a mail-back program to return the milk cartons. Cleancult's new natural scents include: Blue Sage, Juniper & Sandalwood, Bamboo Lily, Sweet Honeysuckle, Grapefruit Basil and Sea Spray & Aloe.

Cleancult formulas are free and clear of forever chemicals, leveraging proprietary CocoClean technology which harnesses the cleaning power of coconut oil. Cleancult's entire product offering helps eliminate plastic from oceans and waterways, a growing concern for the environment. Refills come in recyclable cartons, shatter resistant glass dispensers are reusable, and dishwasher tablets are wrapped in 100% biodegradable PVA. The brand is also carbon-neutral, participating in an offset program with the Carbonfund.

"We're excited to expand into new retail opportunities with fresh new natural scents and sizes to help people clean in a way that they like and enjoy, making what was once a sterile chore a new experience. It's a milestone for our company which started with a simple idea to make cleaning, cleaner all while striving to be zero-waste," said Ryan Lupberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Cleancult. "Other cleaning products use a lot of plastic and forever chemicals, which clog up our bodies, homes, landfills, and oceans. Our solution was to create a revolutionary, sustainable and paper-based packaging system that reduces plastic use by 90%," he said.

While the brand is proud of every ingredient, there's one component in their formulas that stands above the rest: the coconut. Cleancult's CocoClean Technology is the brand's proprietary technology that takes the natural antimicrobial and antifungal properties in coconuts and uses it to power an unparalleled clean. Cleancult's products are meticulously formulated with the latest science to deliver a clean that's just as effective and thorough as the leading brands. They source nature's finest, most powerful ingredients to produce breakthrough science backed formulas that are both FDA approved and CCPSA compliant.

"You might be wondering, how do you make soap out of coconuts? Well, we put our coconuts through a process called 'saponification,' which means 'turning into soap.' When coconut oil is mixed with a base, such as sodium hydroxide, a chemical reaction occurs, resulting in the creation of our coconut soap. It sounds like coconut magic but it's actually coconut science," said Lupberger. "Not only are coconuts pure and potent, but coconut oil produces a sudsy, satisfying, lovely lather that moisturizes your skin and is safe for your day-to-day (and the planet's). Just in case you needed more reasons to love coconuts!" he added.

Cleancult partnered with Carbonfund to neutralize carbon emissions related to the production and shipment of its products. In 2019, Cleancult neutralized a whopping total of 144 metric tonnes of carbon emissions. These efforts are redirected to support important forest conservation and reforestation projects around the world. Donations went to the Amazonian Rainforest Conservation Project.

Being in control of their manufacturing process grants Cleancult the ability to have efficient logistics and a well protected supply chain. Cleancult manufactures its own product (R&D takes place in Puerto Rico), owns all machines used to fill milk carton packages, and sources its ingredients in North America. Additionally, Cleancult is in the process of receiving the Environmental Protection Agency's certification to have its products become approved disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Cleancult's glass product suite along with milk carton refills include:

All purpose cleaner

Liquid dish soap

Liquid hand soap

Dishwasher tablets

Foaming Hand Sanitizer

Foaming Pump Bottle (November launch)

The essential line includes:

Wool dryer balls

Natural soap bars (also available in 7 natural scents)

Cleancult is a nationwide direct-to-consumer brand that can also be purchased at CVS, Home Goods, Kohl's and Amazon. To learn more about Cleancult's mission to redefine clean, visit their website at www.cleancult.com or @Cleancult.

ABOUT CLEANCULT

Cleancult is the most sustainable cleaning system from start to finish. Founded with the promise to redefine clean, Cleancult offers a revolutionary zero-waste refillable system for its high efficacy plant-delivered, non-toxic formulas. With irresistible natural scents, Cleancult is packaged in sustainable milk-cartons and non-disposable bottles that are shatter-resistant. Manufactured in the USA, they use no-nonsense ingredients, powered by the anti-fungal properties of coconuts and supplemented by the scent of essential oils. The brand is composed of a team of PhD. scientists based in San Juan, Puerto Rico that are responsible for its research and development and have dug deep to find natural ingredients that are tough on grit and grime, but easy on the environment. In partnerships with Carbonfund.org, they work to reduce carbon emissions. In 2019, Cleancult received a carbon offset certificate by the Fund confirming they had reduced 144 tonnes of CO2 emissions. As seen on the Today Show, CNN, Fast Company, Glamour, Real Simple, Parents Magazine, Health Magazine, and more. To learn more about Cleancult's mission to redefine clean, visit their website at www.cleancult.com or @Cleancult.

Media Contact:

Catherine Cuello-Fuente

[email protected]

917-545-8696

SOURCE Cleancult

Related Links

https://www.cleancult.com

