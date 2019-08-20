The Most Technologically Advanced Fidget Ever Will Debut on Indiegogo This Fall to Reproduce the Blockbuster Success of the Spinner and Fidget Cube

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that FidgeX will debut on the crowdfunding website Indiegogo in the fall of 2019. Members of the public will have the opportunity to become first-wave investors and play a role in bringing this next-generation toy to market. FidgeX's arrival on a popular crowdfunding platform places it in the footsteps of several best-selling toys.

The gadget industry is buzzing over a new digital fidget poised to recreate the success of the Fidget Cube that took the crowdfunding world by storm in 2016. Several factors could help this new product match or eclipse its predecessors. Being microprocessor based and featuring several different, interactive fidgety activities, it is a first of its kind product.

Expectations are high for the complex interactivity and diverse experiential qualities of FidgeX to make quite a splash when this product debuts. The design of FidgeX is purposeful. "Fidgets are meant to engage the user in a fun way without disrupting their attention to everyday life. This was our key goal while designing FidgeX," shares the company's founder. Gary Kshepitzki also shares that his company's creation was inspired by the Fidget Cube. You may remember that the popular cube raised $6.5 million and was one of the biggest Kickstarter campaigns of 2016. It has been a few years since the cube took the world by storm and most people in the world of gadgets agree that it's time for a new game changer. FidgeX expands on the ingenuity of the cube by adding reactions to button clicks. "It takes fidgeting to a whole new level," says Kshepitzki.

FidgeX will initially be released with three mini games called Shake, Rattle and Roll. There are plans to release additional games down the road.

Shake prompts users to click a button several times using a rhythm. FidgeX will repeat that rhythm back to the user as a series of vibrations.

Rattle plays a sequence of short and long vibrations which the user has to repeat by pressing a button. The game starts simple and gets more difficult with each sequence.

The Roll game requires the user to swing their wrist in a rhythmic motion. FidgeX will then repeat the rhythm using vibrations. The game continues each time the user swings their wrist.

About the FidgeX Development Team

FidgeX was founded by maker Gary Kshepitzki and designer Alessandra Nardi in 2017. The company is dedicated to developing toys that provide alternative ways of engaging with technology that still allow users to experience the world. "Our goal is to engage children of all ages with intelligent, screen-free toys," shares Alessandra.

The minds at FidgeX look forward to teaming up with people who are passionate about innovative toys on Indiegogo this fall.

