The Most Trusted Brand in Legal Management Has Unveiled Captorra Ready; A Game-Changing Lead Conversion Tool For Small Law Firms

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Captorra has been the industry leader in case-intake software for consumer-focused firms and now they are taking an additional step in assisting smaller firms to capitalize on their marketing investment with Captorra Ready.

Captorra Ready is a streamlined solution, designed for firms that may not need all of the features of Captorra Enterprise. Firms have access to a robust mix of client intake, communication, conversion and tracking tools, including various forms and templates proven to deliver more clients.

"Captorra is the legal industry's leading case intake and lead conversion application for mid and large consumer law practices," said Chris O'Brien President of Captorra. "With the release of Captorra Ready, we can now offer the same industry-leading software to small practices at a very attractive price point. Signing up cases is the most important task for a thriving practice and Captorra Ready can put your practice a step ahead of the competition."

Captorra Ready features include:

Automated text messaging and email drip campaigns

Best practice intake scripts

Integration of Leads directly into the system

Streamlined Turn-Down process

Scheduling text and email confirmation to potential clients

eSign with text message delivery to complete the one call close

Robust Marketing, Conversion & Management Reports

Captorra Ready provides all these functions at a fraction of the cost of Captorra Enterprise. Firms with less than five users, or those that won't require a highly customizable option, will find Captorra Ready as the best option for their firm.

In addition to all the features found in Captorra Ready, Captorra Enterprise includes integration with an unlimited number of leads vendors, market platforms and case management systems; fully customizable templates and auto-responses; and unlimited support. Select Captorra Enterprise features can be added to Captorra Ready for an additional fee and you can upgrade to EnterprisWebsite - https://www.captorra.come at any time.

Captorra is a Martindale-Avvo brand.

About Martindale-Avvo

The leader in legal marketing, Martindale-Avvo is comprised of the online legal brands Captorra, Martindale-Hubbell, Nolo, Ngage, and Avvo, and connects attorneys with 23 million consumers monthly.

