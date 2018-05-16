The Most User-friendly Cryptocurrency Exchange DragonEx Accelerates Its Global Business Strategy in New York Blockchain Week

DragonEx, with more than 200,000 verified users, is taking advantage of the emerging trend in blockchain to effectively use niche and high-quality overseas projects to explore beyond the Asian market and to further accelerate its global business strategy. Therefore, DragonEx sponsored CoinDesk's Consensus 2018 and has also partnered with the Blockchain Without Borders Summit this week in NY.

During the New York Blockchain week, DragonEx won high praise for its unique features and easy-to-operate platform:

This is the first trading platform to apply a dividend token mode by issuing a platform token (Dragon Token, or DT, for short). DragonEx guaranteed that it would distribute all the commission income from its daily transactions to its DT holders. This innovative profit mode earned recognition from its community and tightened the connection between DragonEx and its users.

DragonEx was named "The Most User-friendly Cryptocurrency Exchange" by those who just entered the crypto field because of its easy-to-use features. With many years experience in online product design and product management, DragonEx's technology team concentrates on providing a simple, easy-to-use platform with the most valuable core functions.

DragonEx provides complete 24/7 online customer service to answer questions from the online community and by email much faster than the largest trading platforms.

DragonEx has adopted a fixed exchange rate against the widely-used fiat currency, thus reducing the exchange rate risk between fiat currency and crypto currency.

"Participating in the New York Blockchain Week strengthens our faith that we can expand our safe and secure service from the Asian market to the global market. With the launch of our English-language trading platform, DragonEx aims to connect global high-quality blockchain projects and users and to follow financial regulations in the U.S. and European markets to build up a more trustworthy platform for users," said CMO Miya of DragonEx.

In the near future, DragonEx will soon launch multiple-language trading platforms and build up its European operation service center in Malta.

