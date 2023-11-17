The Mother Hips Celebrate 30 Years of Annual Holiday "Hipsmas" Shows at Great American Music Hall

Legendary band announces "Ultimate Set List" + upcoming record on Joe Poletto's Blue Rose Music label

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mother Hips, "one of the Bay Area's most beloved live outfits," will embark on their 30th straight year of annual holiday shows at the iconic Great American Music Hall in San Francisco December 15-17, 2023.

Known for creating their signature California Soul sound, The Mother Hips have been touring and recording non-stop since their formative days at Chico State, building a dedicated following of listeners that spans generations.

"The Mother Hips are one of those extremely rare bands who continue to put out classic records year after year," says Joe Poletto, founder of Blue Rose Music. "They're live performances are stuff of legend, and anyone who's had the chance to see them over the years knows their Hipsmas shows at the Great American Music Hall are absolutely crackling with energy. Simply put—if you still don't know who The Mother Hips are, you're missing out on one of the greatest bands to ever come out of California."

The Mother Hips signed with Rick Rubin's American Recordings straight out of college in 1994, and have been creating timeless albums that span genres from vintage rock, to alt country, to Americana ever since.

"We've enjoyed a fulfilling and thrilling artistic journey through the years," says Tim Bluhm, co-founder. "We've been blessed to do this for most of our adult lives and we're grateful to the fans who inspire us to keep on creating."

Their latest record, When We Disappear, received widespread critical praise upon release in 2023, and picks up right where they left off—pure California Soul.

"We've hit our stride in recent years as far as recording is concerned," says Greg Loiacono, co-founder. "We're tackling one record a year, and we're set to release our next one in the fall of 2024. This is an extremely exciting phase of our career and we're thrilled that our fan base continues to rapidly grow as we continue to expand our musical exploration."

The Mother Hips also announced they will be playing the "Ultimate Set List" at this year's Hipsmas, giving fans the chance to submit their favorite songs to be played live in their preferred order on opening night.

To get your fill of California Soul, join the Mother Hips at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco December 15-17. Tickets are available at gamh.com. Visit Bluerosemusic.com to purchase all things Mother Hips, including vinyl, apparel, and merch.

About The Mother Hips

Hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as "one of the Bay Area's most beloved live outfits," The Mother Hips' headline and festival performances have became the stuff of legend, finding them sharing stages with everyone from Johnny Cash and Wilco, to Lucinda Williams and The Black Crowes. Rolling Stone called the band "divinely inspired," while Pitchfork praised their "rootsy mix of 70's rock and power pop," and The New Yorker lauded their ability to "sing it sweet and play it dirty."

About Joe Poletto

Joe Poletto is a philanthropist and media executive whose work has brought him to the forefront of the television, Internet, music, and entertainment industries. In 2005, Poletto founded Indie Global, a media, advertising, and technology company. In 2019, he founded Asterlight, an independent production company focused on developing nonfiction and scripted projects. Poletto is also the founder of Blue Rose Music, an independent record label based in Nashville, TN, as well as NorCal Oaks and Blue Rose Foundation, both charitable foundations helping children succeed.

