The Mother of Peace Packs Prudential with Peacemakers

"I want to tell you all here: I believe in you," said Dr. Moon tearfully to the crowd. "You are the righteous people that heaven has been waiting for. A righteous person practices true love and living for the sake of others."

The legendary Dionne Warwick's stunning rendition of her hit single "What the World Needs Now" brought the audience to tears, singing along and embracing each other in "love, sweet love." The spirit continued to move through stirring performances by Yolanda Adams, Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Noah Stewart, JoAnn Rosario, Kim Burrell, and a 2,000 voice choir comprised of congregations from near and far.

Representatives from around the globe stood side-by-side as Dr. Moon inaugurated the World Clergy Leadership Conference, an association of faith leaders committed to uniting humankind under the banner of peace. As Prophet Radebe, from the Revelation Church of God in South Africa, said earlier in the program, "To bring one world under God, believers of the world must unite."

The rally was a joint project of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, an organization striving to establish peace and unity among all people, and the American Clergy Leadership Conference, a coalition of faith leaders working beyond denomination to strengthen marriages and families. The Peace Starts With Me rallies have become the biggest peace event in the world since their inception in 2017 at Madison Square Garden, followed by stops in Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, Los Angeles at the City of Refuge mega church, and the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

