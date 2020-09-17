The Motherhood Juggle: Grammy Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Ciara Joins Tamron Hall, the USO and Motherhood Maternity® on September 21 to Discuss the Fourth Trimester with Moms Around the World

Growing up with active military parents, special guest, Ciara will join the discussion to share her own recent pregnancy journey and the transition of adding to her family with the birth of son, Win (making her a mother of three), and how she is juggling the fourth trimester. Moms and moms-to-be can register here for the free virtual, zoom event on September 21.

During the live discussion, Dr. Heather Irobunda, a board certified obstetrician-gynecologist currently practicing at NYC Health and Hospitals, and Amber Trueblood, MBA, LMFT, an author, speaker, podcaster, and mother of four sons, will speak with military moms about the transition from pregnancy to motherhood, post-partum recovery, reducing mom-guilt and the impact and adjustment that comes along with balancing the needs of a growing family.

"Once the baby arrives, the fourth trimester begins as mom and newborn navigate the next stage of the motherhood journey," said Marla Ryan, President, Motherhood Maternity. "The transition of caring for a new baby, recovering from giving birth, and establishing a new family routine can be rewarding and overwhelming. These new challenges when coupled with eventually returning to work or working from home, also adds materially to the motherhood juggle."

Tamron Hall, a new mom herself, Emmy Award-Winning host and executive producer of "The Tamron Hall Show," has hosted the engaging four-part series, aptly titled The Motherhood Juggle. Since starting these sessions in June, she has covered unique topics with different industry experts and guests. The discussions have ranged from COVID-19 concerns and birth plans to self-care and life balance with a newborn. Moms and moms-to-be from around the world – from Oklahoma to Italy – have joined to share their real stories and questions. See below for information on the past sessions.

The first session took place on June 23 and included Dr. Meagan Morrison , an obstetrician and gynecologist, and Lauren Eckstrom , a holistic yoga teacher and certified mindfulness meditation instructor. The group talked about health and wellness tips and advice to alleviate stress through mindfulness, mediation, and yoga.

The second session took place on July 20 , and Tamron Hall welcomed Diana Spalding , midwife and Motherly's senior education and newsletter editor, and Gili Levitin , HypnoBirthing childbirth educator, and doula. They discussed creating a personal birth plan and selecting a birth support partner. These experts also explained the role of a midwife and a doula and offered advice on labor empowerment and giving birth during COVID-19.

The third session took place on August 10 , during National Breastfeeding Month, and discussed the various aspects around feeding your baby and immediate post-partum recovery. This session also included a conversation with Beth Iovinelli, RN , BSN, IBCLC, a maternal-child health nurse and board-certified lactation consultant, Marla Ryan , President, Motherhood Maternity, and Ronnie Vehemente , an LCSW specializing in working with new parents and families and military moms-to-be from around the globe.

ABOUT MOTHERHOOD MATERNITY

Motherhood Maternity is a dedicated resource for supporting women as they go through their pregnancy journey to motherhood by building a strong sense of community. Since 1982, Motherhood Maternity® and its sister brand, A Pea in the Pod®, has specialized in being the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity and nursing apparel and accessories. Motherhood Maternity honors our heroes and offers a 10% merchandise discount to teachers and active duty military personnel, veterans and family members. To learn more, visit motherhood.com or follow Motherhood Maternity on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE Motherhood Maternity