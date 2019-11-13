The Mothers Ball Debuts with Headliner Lauryn Hill at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Dec. 14-15, 2019 in NYC

Contemporary artists Alexandra Grounds, Voodo Fé, Anastasia Taylor-Lind, and Uncutt Art will exhibit woman-positive art installations throughout the weekend. Leaders in their fields will share insights and offer inspiration in more than 20 discussion panels on topics of utmost concern to the contemporary woman. The groups explore health and fitness, pay equity, career prosperity, entrepreneurship, parenting, relationships and sexuality, fertility, meditation and mindfulness, safety in our homes and schools, and much more. Book signings will also take place throughout the weekend.

Founded by Lola Melani, renowned women's portrait and maternity photographer, The Mothers Ball features an all-female production team of leaders in the event marketing, communications, creative arts, and other fields. She is also the founder of The Mothers Ball 501(c)3 non-profit, the Lola Melani Fund, which globally advocates for women and families across many sectors. "The Mothers Ball is the manifestation of a collective desire to elevate and immerse in the nurturing feminine spirit that influences and inspires us all," said Melani. The Mothers Ball non-profit footprint was designed to create a sustainable community of women supporting women to achieve dynamic social impact. The event's "Karma Korner" will host charities dedicated to a wide variety of issues relevant to all women today, from Gen Z to Baby Boomers.

With support from partners iHeartMedia, NBC, Daymond John's Shark Group, The Female Quotient, Ellevate Network and NEW (Network of Executive Women), The Mothers Ball delivers timely discussions, life-changing opportunities for career, business and personal growth, multiple platforms for family advocacy and unparalleled access to accomplished leaders and lifestyle influencers, all while curating resources to support women through every stage of motherhood.

The Mothers Ball will offer unique access to funding for women-owned businesses through TG Capital Partners, LLC, a New York-based, veteran, minority, and woman-managed alternative investment and will oversee a competitive application process for up to $1 million in business funding and up to $1 million in equity along with five hundred thousand dollars in debt funding per business.

In addition to the support from TG Capital, one successful woman-owned business will take home the coveted The Mothers Ball Entrepreneurial Success Package. The package provides operational services including accounting, legal, marketing, coaching, mentoring, office space, and other business assets equal to a value in excess of one hundred thousand dollars from various leaders in each field.

The Mothers Ball debuts in the heart of the busy retail holiday season, so organizers have teamed up with Square to offer a cashless experience for all purchases on-site. The Vendor Village will deliver the hottest gifts from leading beauty, skincare, décor, lifestyle, parenting, and children's brands.

On Sat. evening, Dec. 14, the party will continue around the city as various locations throughout Manhattan transform into "The Mothers Ball After Dark." Featured entertainers will offer more intimate musical performances in a chic lounge setting.

For ticket information and additional details, visit www.themothersball.com . Ticket options are offered from unique meet-and-greet experiences, to discount passes for students, seniors, and veterans. All tickets provide hand-sewn, canvas gift bags curated by Mothers Ball co-producer Annette BibbyOliver of Dreamhouse MBG, known for such high-profile events as Academy Awards and the Grammys. Children under 12 are admitted free of charge.

The Mothers Ball Mission

The mission of the Mothers Ball is to create an enduring global community of empowered women and mothers celebrating and nurturing the feminine spirit. Launching in Dec. 2019, The Mothers Ball will scale globally with Mothers Ball events in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Stockholm, Sweden, in 2020, and Seoul, South Korea, and Bangkok, Thailand, planned for 2021.

Kathleen McMorrow

PR Coordinator

press@themothersball.com

+1 (732) 742-9049

Stacey Barker

Jade Umbrella PR

stacey@jadeumbrella.com

323.833.8358

SOURCE The Mothers Ball

Related Links

http://www.themothersball.com

