THE MOTION AGENCY ANNOUNCES MAJOR ACQUISITION OF CHICAGO-BASED 2.718 MARKETING

Acquisition Expands Agency Capabilities, Increases Expertise, and

Broadens Depth of Experience in Key Industry Verticals

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Motion Agency, Chicago's largest, certified female-owned and operated, independent marketing communications agency, today announced the acquisition of one of the nation's leading B2B marketing firms, 2.718 Marketing . As Motion's fifth acquisition in 10 years, the addition of 2.718 bolsters the agency's already extensive list of capabilities providing added value for B2B and B2C clients.

Chicago-based 2.718 Marketing is an integrated marketing agency focused on results-driven campaigns with proven impacts. Founded in 1988, the woman-owned agency has served national and global clients across higher education, building & home products, food & food ingredients, financial services, and manufacturing. Motion is bringing 2.718 Marketing's skilled team on board, adding experts in brand & strategic planning, paid media, public relations, social media, creative & content, digital UX & design, and more to the agency.

"2.718 Marketing's bold strategic thinking and results-based approach aligned so seamlessly with Motion's, it was a no brainer to join forces," said Motion CEO and Founder, Kimberly Eberl. "Adding the talented 2.718 Marketing team to Motion will further elevate the marketing strategy for our clients, allowing us to increase impact, amplify our capabilities and continue on our agency's path of rapid growth."

For 18 years, Motion has excelled at delivering brand strategy, creative, digital, and PR services to a robust portfolio of B2C, healthcare and B2B clients nationwide. An independently owned, results-driven agency, Motion prides itself on building multi-channel brand ecosystems that are distinctive, inspiring, and connected at every touchpoint. Additionally, with a majority female leadership team, Motion's commitment to empowering women in the industry is rooted in the company's culture and is one shared by 2.718 Marketing.

"Finding a like-minded counterpart was crucial, and Motion truly couldn't have been a better match," said Liz Brohan, CEO of 2.718 Marketing. "Kimberly and I share a vision that goes beyond business – it's about empowerment, creativity, and a commitment to excellence. Together, we are positioned to bring value for our clients, and I'm confident that this acquisition will usher in a new era of growth and client satisfaction."

The acquisition of 2.718 is the latest strategic business move made by Motion. In October 2023, the company expanded its footprint into Ohio, announcing the acquisition of Cincinnati-based Rick Miller Communications, an integrated marketing firm that provides public relations and content services, issues management, executive counseling and digital analytics to healthcare and consumer clients.

About The Motion Agency

Motion, a certified woman-owned business, is an integrated marketing communications agency who has been named one of the nation's fastest growing agencies by both Inc. magazine and Adweek, as well as a Top PR Agency in America by Forbes. Motion has in-house marketing experts dedicated to virtually every kind of discipline including strategy, brand, design, content, social media, PR, production, and digital development, all working in concert to propel brands forward using the agency's proprietary accelerated growth lab approach. Motion delivers extraordinary brand experiences for clients across the consumer, healthcare, non-profit, manufacturing and B2B industries with a client roster featuring multiple Fortune 500 companies.

For more information, visit www.agencyinmotion.com .

About 2.718 Marketing

2.718 Marketing is a Chicago-based integrated marketing and advertising agency that helps brands grow boldly. Founded in 1988, 2.718 Marketing's team offers a full range of integrated marketing capabilities. Serving national and global clients across industries including building & home products, food & food ingredients, higher education, financial services, and manufacturing, 2.718 Marketing delivers the exponential growth that B2B businesses demand while seeking to improve and prove the impact of results-driven marketing.

SOURCE Motion PR