The Motion Picture & Television Fund to Receive the Humanitarian Award at the 11th Annual LMGI Awards

Location Managers Guild International Awards Gala

Set for Saturday, August 24, 2024

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) will honor the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF), celebrating over 100 years of aiding the entertainment community, with the LMGI Humanitarian Award at the 11th Annual LMGI Awards. The annual ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photos available HERE.

The LMGI Humanitarian Award recognizes MPTF's commitment to their exceptional work at the forefront of providing a wide range of health and social services to the entertainment community including healthcare, financial assistance, social services support, childcare, and residential living for the elderly, among many others.

"The Motion Picture & Television Fund has been a lifeline for countless industry professionals, offering crucial support and care since 1921. We are proud to present them with the 2024 LMGI Humanitarian Award, celebrating their steadfast dedication to the health and well-being of our film and television communities," said John Rakich, LMGI President.

"At MPTF, we take our mission of 'taking care of our own' seriously when it comes to our entertainment community's members in need. We must always be ready to be a safety net for hundreds, even thousands, of workers and their families when a crisis strikes, whether it's an individual one like an illness or financial struggle or an industry-wide one like job shortages, strikes, and the pandemic. It's an honor to be recognized for the work our compassionate team does every single day," said Bob Beitcher, President & CEO, MPTF.

During the recent pandemic and the 2023 paralyzing entertainment industry strikes, MPTF has been a guiding force for the industry, helping countless individuals and families navigate through challenges and providing much-needed support, enabling them to continue their work. MPTF's food drive held on campus on August 24, 2023, served over 1,000 households. Since the strikes ended, the continuing job shortages have kept demand for the MPTF's services at an all-time high for everything from rent, mortgage, and car payments to issues with stress and physical wellness.

MPTF's social connectivity program connects volunteers with isolated retired workers via friendly phone calls, and the volunteer program features enthusiastic participants from high schoolers to seniors. The MPTF campus, which has been home to retirees since the 1940s, provides a positive, engaging, and healthy environment, with activities and arts programs keeping creativity flowing. The Social Services department takes intake calls daily to help address issues with finances, relationships, and physical and mental health.

Previously announced, LMGI Honorary Awards include Supervising Location Manager Sue Quinn ("Fantastic Beasts" and the "Harry Potter" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchises) with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Location Manager Bill Bowling ("Jupiter Ascending," "Cloud Atlas") with the Trailblazer Award. For a list of LMGI Awards nominees, click here.

The LMGI Awards honor the outstanding and creative contributions of location professionals in film, television, and commercials and film commissions from around the globe. The event brings together industry leaders, filmmakers, and location managers to celebrate the art and craft of location scouting and management. The 2024 awards are produced by IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative.

